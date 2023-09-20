Chinese Hot Pot, Taiwanese Boba Tea House Coming Soon to Novi

Sakura Novi, described as Michigan’s first Asian-themed mixed use development launching sometime in 2024, has confirmed the latest food and drink tenants to its roster, two chains with national presence: Chubby Cattle, a traditional Chinese hot pot restaurant with locations across the United States, and Taiwanese tea house, Presotea. Chubby Cattle, founded by David Zhao and Haibin Yang, began serving traditional Mongolian-, Tibetan- and Chinese-inspired hot pot on conveyor belts from its first location in Las Vegas in 2016. Since then, the company has unveiled restaurants in Denver, Philadelphia, and Monterey Park, California. According to Eater Dallas, Yang hails from Inner Mongolia in China and developed the restaurant to create “the most authentic hot pot experience in the USA.” Presotea, founded in 2006, has more than 400 franchises across the global, including locations in Auburn Hills and Commerce Township and features a variety of milk, sweet, and cheese teas from Taiwan.

Hammer & Nail reopens

Hammer & Nail, the stylish mid-century bar that debuted on the ground level of the Roxbury Group-owned Plaza in Midtown in 2019, is relaunching on September 21 under new management and will feature a menu from Detroit Sushi. Azul Hospitality is handling management of the spot. The group also manages several other properties throughout the city, including the Element Hotel in the Metropolitan building, Aloft Hotel in the David Whitney building, Buhl Bar, and Monarch Club. The cocktail menu will remain the same. Heading the sushi program is Shinya Hirakawa, 20-year veteran in sushi-making who previously held a stint at Noble Fish in Clawson and ran the pop-up, Obi Sushi, that held a residency at FrameBar in Hazel Park. The food menu features a selection of rolls, nigiri, and sashimi. Detroit Sushi will also be available at the Aloft, Element, as well as for catering at the Monarch Club.

Chipotle coming downtown

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is opening its first downtown location, Crain’s reports. The spot is supposed to open sometime in the spring just south of the Shake Shack on Woodward Avenue.