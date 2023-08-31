Catch a First Glimpse at Le Supreme, Book Tower’s Parisian-Inspired Brasserie

The Book Tower has welcomed its first food and drink tenant with the opening this week of the Parisian-inspired brasserie Le Supreme, owned and operated by the Philadelphia-based Method Co.

For the time being, Le Supreme is accepting reservations only for dinner. Diners can expect specialties such as steak au poivre, escargot a la bourguignonne, tuna carpaccio, seafood towers, and moules frites, along with breads, pastries, and desserts prepared in-house in the restaurant’s boulangerie and patisserie. To drink, the bar features a selection of more than 300 wines and champagnes, absinthe service, and cocktails. The restaurant accommodates 210 guests, a private dining room with a fireplace for up to 24 people, and patio seating. The 6,200 square-foot space was designed by Method Studios, in partnership with Stokes Architecture + Design. According to a media release distributed Thursday, the design features include a La Bastille zinc bar, hand-made art nouveau European tiles, hand-clipped mosaic marble flooring, oxblood leather booths, and vintage artwork, lamps, and furniture.

“Our team has fallen in love with Detroit, and it has been an opportunity of a career to play a part in writing the story of Book Tower’s next 100 years,” says a statement in the media release from Randall Cook, CEO and co-founder of Method Co., the hospitality group behind several spots throughout the mid-Atlantic region, including Wm. Mulherin’s Sons and Hiroki both located in Philadelphia, The Pinch in Charleston, South Carolina, and The Quoin in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We have had the privilege to collaborate with Bedrock to conceptualize and bring to life eight different hospitality offerings within one of America’s most iconic properties. We have been ever-mindful of what the restoration of Book Tower means to this city and we’ve worked hard to create hospitality concepts that will excite and help reconnect Detroiters to Book Tower once again and at the same time honor the heritage of this magnificent property,” Cook’s statement continues.

Le Supreme is the first of five food and drink tenants to set up shop in the Book Tower, the historical Louis Kamper-designed landmark set along downtown’s Washington Boulevard Historic District, which has undergone a $300 million-plus restoration. The Italian Renaissance-style skyscraper and accompanying 13-story Book Building in downtown’s Washington Boulevard Historic District had sat vacant since 2009 until Bedrock purchased both structures in 2015 and embarked on a seven-year renovation.

The structure reopened to the public in June with the launch of the ROOST Apartment Hotel, high-end apartments, and Anthology Events, Book Tower’s events offering managed by Method Co.

Following the opening of Le Supreme, the Book Tower will also welcome likely in mid-September, Bar Rotunda, an all-day cafe and wine bar; and later this fall, the 14th-floor rooftop bar and lounge Kamper’s; a sake pub called Sakazuki; and Hiroki San, an iteration of the restaurant group’s Eater Award finalist Hiroki in Philly.

Initial dinner service is 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Breakfast and lunch service will be announced at a later date. Le Supreme is at 1265 Washington Boulevard.