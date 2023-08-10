Eat and Drink Your Way Through the University Of Michigan Campus

Ann Arbor is the quintessential college town. In fact, it regularly ranks as one of the best college cities in the United States for its legacy as a bastion for counter-culture, its deep appreciation for Michigan sports, and of course, its food and drink scene — all incorporated into the spirit of both the school and city spirit.

Ann Arbor’s dining scene is very student-friendly, with options like these affordable college town staples, essentials, divine patio vibes, and these bars where one can catch the big game among fellow revelers.

When dining on-campus is the only choice, there are plenty of ways to satisfy your hunger or thirst — whether in between classes, meeting up with friends, or taking a few moments to one’s self for some quiet reflection. In addition to the dining halls that serve the student housing population, nearly two dozen dining and catering operations are also available. For more details on navigating food and drink options on-campus, download the Michigan App to access menus, hours, allergen information, and more to best accommodate the needs of students and staff.

Cafes

Bert’s Café: Situated in the Shapiro Library, Bert’s Café has grab-and-go snacks, beverages, and sandwiches. [Where to find: Shapiro Undergraduate Library, 919 South University]

Blue Cafe and Market – Mosher-Jordan: Pick up frozen food, custom-made sandwiches, salads, pizza, smoothies, and coffee beverages. [Where to find: Mosher-Jordan, 200 Observatory]

Blue Cafe – East Quad: Nosh on chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, and other comfort foods, or indulge in gelato and acai bowls. [Where to find: East Quad, 701 East University]

Blue Cafe – South Quad: Satisfy that Bosco Sticks craving, order a coffee, or grab a snack. [Where to find: South Quad, 600 East Madison]

Café 32: This cafe is named after the 32 teeth in an adult’s mouth. Coffee beverages, pastries, soups, sandwiches, and other casual offerings are available. [Where to find: Dental School, G052, 1011 North University]

Darwin’s: Coffee, fair-trade teas, sandwiches, and more are sold here. [Where to find: Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N University Ave]

Eigen Café: This 24/7 spot makes life a little easier for the night owls on campus, with coffee, snacks, or casual meals available anytime. [Ford Robotics Building, 2505 Hayward]

Fireside Café: Local food-makers, hot meals, and vibes for hanging are all on tap here. [Where to find: Pierpont Commons]

JavaBlu – Taubman Health Sciences Library: Enjoy a made-to-order sandwich, coffee drinks, soups, and other grab-and-go offerings. [Where to find: Taubman Health Sciences Library, 1135 Catherine]

Maizie’s Kitchen and Market: Situated in Ann Arbor’s theater district, this all-day eatery is chef-driven and features options for folks on the run. [Where to find: Michigan League, 911 N University Ave]

Mujo Café: Coffee beverages, sandwiches, and soups are all on hand, as well as sushi and locally-sourced items. [Where to find: Duderstadt Center, 2281 Bonisteel]

Twigs at Oxford: Secure a cozy seat on one of the sofas in this dining hall and enjoy an array of plant-based and locally-sourced options. [Where to find: Oxford, 619 Oxford Road]

UMMA Café: The atmosphere here alone is enough reason for you and your classmates to stop by for a visit. Bento boxes, macarons, and other creations are available in this space, which has ample natural lighting. [Where to find: University of Michigan Museum of Art, 525 South State Street]

Markets

Blue Markets: The inventory at these convenience marts varies, but expect plenty of snacks, bottled beverages, prepared food like sandwiches, fresh fruit, coffee drinks, and locally-sourced products. [Where to find: Bursley Hall, 1931 Duffield; Markley, 1503 Washington Heights; Michigan Union, 530 South State; Munger Graduate Residences, 540 Thompson; Pierpont Commons, 2101 Bonisteel]

Dining Halls

Seven public dining halls are scattered across campus, offering a little something unique at each location. Be sure to check with your nearest outpost for more details.

Bursley: Within Bursley are what the university describes as eight mini-restaurants, most with obvious names: Signature carries chef’s specials, 24 Carrots features a vegan and vegetarian-friendly menu options, Halal carries… Halal food. Pizziti features pizza, Wild Fire is a grill-centric menu, Two Oceans offers stir fry, Deli makes sandwiches, and Finale is where to go for dessert. [Where to find: 1931 Duffield Street]

East Quad: This dining hall carries farm-to-table recipes and vegan and vegetarian options. [Where to find: 701 East University]

Markley: Custom-build personal pan pizzas, burgers, and toasted sandwiches here. [1503 Washington Heights]

Mosher-Jordan: With a view of Palmer Field features creative menus, as well as Mojo’s cookies. [Where to find: 200 Observatory]

North Quad: Dramatic chandeliers are the centerpiece of this space. [105 South State]

South Quad: Featuring 10 mini restaurants, the South Quad’s offerings include burrito bowls at Sabroso, Two Oceans stir-fry, Mediterranean at Olive Branch, as well as kosher and halal dining stations. [Where to find: South Quad, 600 East Madison]