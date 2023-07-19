Where to Barbie in Detroit

Come on, Barbie (fans), let’s go party. The wait is almost over. After much hype, the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie debuts in theaters everywhere Friday, July 21. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the candy-coated plastic, celebrity-filled Barbie World includes performances from Issa Rae as President Barbie, Dua Lipa (Mermaid Barbie), America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and more.

Fantastic, life-in-plastic homages to the Barbie World have already proliferated metro Detroit in anticipation of what’s expected to be the movie of the summer. Campus Martius hosted a Barbie Beach Party on July 13 to the delight of a line of fans who wrapped around the park for “Barbie-tastic” cocktail specials at Brisabar, powder-pink cotton candy from Spun Sugar Detroit, and photo ops in a life-sized Barbie box. At the BelAire Luxury Cinema on East Eight Mile, makeup artist Ashley Tolliver is hosting a sold-out ticketed Barbie Movie Experience, where girlfriends can get the VIP treatment with a Barbiefied makeover before the show.

“Barbie does what she wants to do, she’s who she wants to be at any time unapologetically,” Tollivar tells Eater of Barbie’s mass appeal. “Barbie has healthy relationships with all of her friends, with her quote-unquote Ken doll, and she’s very multifaceted.”

Bars and restaurants across metro Detroit are joining in on the buzz with #barbiecore-themed dance parties, sparkly cocktails, Malibu Barbie lattes, and glittery pink desserts so you, too, whether you’re a Barbie Girl or even Just Ken.

Pop-Ups and Events

All pink everything is the theme when Detroit DJs Sapphyre, Auntie Chanel, and Garrison XR come with the techno, hyperpop, and electronic playlists to create the Barbiecore, Bimbocore, and Just Ken vibes of your dreams. Be sure to dress up like your favorite Barbie or Ken. at 9 p.m., Friday, July 21. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. 11745 Woodward Ave, Highland Park.

The plastic-fantastic fantasy life comes alive in Corktown for this Barbie party featuring a woman-led lineup of artists from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday, July 20. 2110 Trumbull.

Channel your inner Bichota Barbie at the Barbie Sip & Shop featuring the Cafecito Alvarez pop-up coffee shop. Complete your look at the DIY Barbie bracelet workshop, Barbie tinsel and hair braiding bar, and finish off with a beverage from the Barbie Bebidas menu featuring a coconut-infused Malibu Barbie latte, a baby pink Sabor Fresa, a glittery pink lemonade Barbiemosa, or for the youngsters a non-caffeinated Caramelo Dreamhouse. Plus, shop from 20-plus local vendors selling food, jewelry, clothing, and more. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 30. 1323 Military St.

Brobies need love, too. Hit up the 215W event space for the “Sultry Barbie & Brobie Plastic Affair,” featuring a performance by professional aerialist Spencer Rizk, music by DJ Kenny Cash, and door prizes for the best Brobie attire. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, July 21. 215 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale.

Hit up one of the pinkest patio parties of the summer at Pronto! Bar in Royal Oak. Guests are encouraged to wear pink and join in when a special Barbie mystery reveals itself at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 23. 608 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak.

Dress up like your favorite Barbie character. All the pink, glitter, rhinestones, sequins, and features are welcome. The bar will feature $5 Pink Drink specials all night, plus enjoy bull rides, dancing, and a riverside patio. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and there is a $5 cover. 49440 Ryan Rd, Shelby Township.

Specials and More

This Anaheim, California-based chain is taking its Hungarian chimney cake (kürtöskalács) and giving it the Barbie treatment. Head over to the only Michigan location in Dearborn and indulge in cotton candy shakes served in a pink sprinkles-rimmed mason jar and topped with a puff of pink cotton candy, shimmering Barbie soft serve cones, and the spot’s own Michelin 3-star rose latte. 22737 Michigan Ave, Dearborn.

This dollhouse-sized bar that sits in the lobby of the glamorous Siren Hotel looks like it was created just for Barbie and friends 365 days a year. Everything from the old Hollywood mid-century decor, the wall painted in “Jayne Mansfield pink,” to the giant 1970s disco ball procured from a nightclub in Paris makes for the perfect backdrop for a night out with the dolls. Drinks are as divine as the aesthetics, with a lineup of Barbie-approved signature martinis, margaritas, and spritzes. Among the spotlights, the Tears of Ares made with Elijah Craig bourbon, Pamplemousse liqueur, St. Germain, lemon juice, and a spritz of mezcal. Or head upstairs to the new Ash—Bar for a bite and a pink drink called The Speechless features blanco tequila, aperol, grapefruit honey cordial, lemon, egg white, and beet powder. 1509 Broadway St.

Complement slices of NY-style pizza at this downtown hangout with the Malibu Barbie cocktail, launching for a limited time beginning Wednesday, July 19, featuring reposado tequila, house-made sour, blueberry syrup, and edible glitter. Or try the spot’s Pink Panther with gin, St. Germain, triple sec, a honey simple syrup, and lemon juice. 1230 Library St.

One could say that every Wednesday at Nara Sushi + Hibachi Lounge is made for the Barbie World. Each week, the spot’s Pink Party features pink cocktails like the lychee martini, pink lighting and decor, live DJ sets, and groups of six women or more will receive free bottles of Tito’s Vodka. 5656 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield.