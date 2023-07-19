Catch a Glimpse of the Bars and Restaurants Coming to the Dramatically Restored Book Tower Downtown

Share All sharing options for: Catch a Glimpse of the Bars and Restaurants Coming to the Dramatically Restored Book Tower Downtown

The Book Tower, the historical architectural gem downtown designed a century ago by Louis Kamper currently undergoing a $300 million-plus restoration, is expected to welcome its first food and drink tenants as early as later this summer.

Brought on to come up with several dining and drinking options within the site’s 38 stories is Method Co., the hospitality group behind several spots outside of Michigan, including Wm. Mulherin’s Sons and Hiroki both out of Philadelphia, Charleston’s The Pinch, and The Quoin in Wilmington, Delaware.

First to open sometime this summer, Le Suprême, described in a press release as a Parisian-inspired brasserie, and Bar Rotunda, an all-day cafe and wine bar and designed with the look and feel of the old-school hotel bars of Paris. The restaurant will feature all-day service for up to 210 guests (plus, a private dining room that can accommodate up to 24 people), patio seating, dishes like moules frites and steak au poivre, an in-house patisserie and boulangerie, more than 300 wines and champagnes.

That’s not all. This fall, rooftop bar and lounge Kamper’s (named after the building’s famed architect Louis Kamper) will set up on the 14th floor. On the ground, Sakazuki, a sake pub serving sandwiches and Japanese beverages. And on the lower level, the restaurant group will unveil an iteration of the Eater Award finalist Hiroki in Philly, to be called Hiroki San.

The Book Tower reopened in June with the launch of the ROOST Apartment Hotel, high-end apartments, and Anthology Events, Book Tower’s events offering managed by Method Co. The Italian Renaissance-style Book Tower and accompanying 13-story Book Building in downtown’s Washington Boulevard Historic District sat vacant and blighted since 2009 until Bedrock purchased them in 2015 and embarked on a seven-year renovation.