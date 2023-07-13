Essential Egg Sandwich and Burger Spot Expands to Ann Arbor

Detroit breakfast favorite Iggy’s Eggies is expanding to a second location in Ann Arbor. The new location will open at 611 East Liberty Street late this year or in early 2024.

Iggy’s Eggies, which is currently a daytime walk-up window in Capitol Park, is known for its highly customizable egg breakfast sandwiches, crispy hash browns, and smashburgers. Owner Eli Boyer told Eater via email that the team is still working on the menu for the new location, but there will likely be some differences in the lunch offerings. Boyer also shared that they are considering using the space for another fast-casual restaurant in the evenings.

The new location will have a small indoor area for ordering, pickup, and a few counter seats. It’s taking over the former Salad’s Up, which closed earlier this year for repairs and never reopened.

Iggy’s Eggies opened in 2018, the sibling restaurant of excellent Ferndale seafood spot Voyager. In fact, Voyager will be popping up with oysters and snacks at Iggy’s Eggies in Capitol Hill July 25-27.