Introducing the Slows Detroit-Style Barbecue Pizza, Available This Summer at Buddy’s

Buddy’s Pizza and Slows Bar BQ have joined forces this summer to combine two classic Detroit flavors: the iconic square deep-dish and Corktown’s take on barbecue. Available now through Labor Day at all Buddy’s Pizza locations, guests can enjoy the Yardbird — Slows signature smoked pulled chicken sandwich — and barbecue brisket, in pizza form.

The Yardbird comes topped with Amish pulled chicken, bacon, sautéed mushrooms and cheddar cheese that’s tossed in Slows whole grain honey mustard barbecue sauce, and a drizzle of Slows apple barbecue sauce. The The brisket pizza combines Wisconsin brick cheese with Slows smoked beef brisket and onion, Slows Mary Ann sauce, and chopped pickles. Additionally, customers can also order Slows chili cheese fries, and two boozy beverages featuring Detroit’s own Vernors ginger ale, including a take on a Moscow Mule and a Vernors-spiked lemonade.

The Detroit-style collab comes as Slows entered a partnership in March with New York-based chain Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue, which acquired an interest in the Corktown destination as part of its national expansion efforts.