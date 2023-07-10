 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Introducing the Slows Detroit-Style Barbecue Pizza, Available This Summer at Buddy’s

Two iconic Detroit brands have joined forces for a limited time

by Serena Maria Daniels
Two rectangle-shaped pizzas, a cocktail with a lemon wedge in a glass to the left, a wood box that says Slows Detroit on it, two jars of barbecue sauce, a dish of chili cheese fries all set on a wood surface. Buddy’s Pizza

Buddy’s Pizza and Slows Bar BQ have joined forces this summer to combine two classic Detroit flavors: the iconic square deep-dish and Corktown’s take on barbecue. Available now through Labor Day at all Buddy’s Pizza locations, guests can enjoy the Yardbird — Slows signature smoked pulled chicken sandwich — and barbecue brisket, in pizza form.

The Yardbird comes topped with Amish pulled chicken, bacon, sautéed mushrooms and cheddar cheese that’s tossed in Slows whole grain honey mustard barbecue sauce, and a drizzle of Slows apple barbecue sauce. The The brisket pizza combines Wisconsin brick cheese with Slows smoked beef brisket and onion, Slows Mary Ann sauce, and chopped pickles. Additionally, customers can also order Slows chili cheese fries, and two boozy beverages featuring Detroit’s own Vernors ginger ale, including a take on a Moscow Mule and a Vernors-spiked lemonade.

The Detroit-style collab comes as Slows entered a partnership in March with New York-based chain Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue, which acquired an interest in the Corktown destination as part of its national expansion efforts.

More From Eater Detroit

The Latest

Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Pays $88,000 For Minimum Wage, Child Labor Violations

By Serena Maria Daniels

Breadless Is Bringing Its Super Leafy Green Sandwiches to Rochester Hills

By Serena Maria Daniels

Dutch Girl Donuts Announces Return ‘Very Soon’

By Serena Maria Daniels

Livonia to Add a HopCat Location This Summer

By Serena Maria Daniels

Indian Street Food Is Now Available From a Food Truck in Greektown

By Serena Maria Daniels

Eater’s 2023 Movement Guide to Eating and Drinking in Detroit

By Serena Maria Daniels