Dutch Girl Donuts Announces Return ‘Very Soon’

Looks like good news for Detroit doughnut lovers: Dutch Girl Donuts has announced that its iconic family recipes will return when the shop reopens sometime soon, according to a social media post. However, as of Thursday evening, June 8, it’s not immediately clear who’s behind the relaunch.

“We have wonderful news to share! Dutch Girl has accepted an offer and very soon will be open again!

The icing on the donut… Jon Timmer [the son of founder Gene Timmer] will be making the family recipes for all of us to enjoy. Just as we remember!”

The business first shuttered in September 2021 citing staffing issues and family health issues. The closure was initially said to be temporary, but Gene Timmer died at 75 that month following a battle with cancer. More recently, according to the Freep, the Timmer family announced plans to sell the building.

JoHanna Timmer Parrow, Gene Timmer’s daughter said, according to an article in The Detroit News citing an April 2023 interview, that the family was interested in legitimate buyers. “At a minimum, we’re looking to sell the building. And ideally if Dutch Girl Donuts could live on to be everything it can be, that would be amazing,” she told the daily.

Dutch Girl Donuts was founded by Gene Timmer’s parents, John and Cecelia Timmer, in 1947.

It was not immediately clear Thursday evening who purchased the building or business.

This is a developing story. Eater is reaching out and will update this piece when more information is available.

