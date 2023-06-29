Breadless Is Bringing Its Super Leafy Green Sandwiches to Rochester Hills

The Breadless sandwich shop was positioned for a rapid expansion from day one, with its precision focus on building a brand that could easily fit in anywhere it set up shop. It did so with the opening of its first flagship location alongside the Dennis Archer Greenway in May of 2022, its strategically-placed self-serve kiosks that can be found at the TechTown co-working space and a tier 1 automotive supplier Troy (with more to follow), and user-friendly app to place orders. Now it’s official: a second physical location is set for suburban Rochester Hills at 181 S. Livernois Road, across the street Rochester High School and by a Panera Bread.

Now folks with gluten sensitivities or allergies can pick up one of Breadless’ signature sandwiches like the Cloud 9 Pastrami wrapped in leafy collard greens, while their carb-loving dining companions can hit up the bread-forward chain next door.

In a news release issued Tuesday, co-Founder and CEO Marc Howland says that this new location — situated in a busy shopping center — was identified for its potential for high traffic. “We believe our diners will truly appreciate our gluten-free product offerings, and Rochester Hills aligns perfectly with our market penetration goals during this thrilling phase of growth,” says Howland.

The 2,117-square-foot space will have a seating capacity of 43 and is expected to open in early fall. The company expects to transfer some workers from the Detroit location will be encouraged to transfer, and the location will employ 15 to 20 people. Similar to the original spot, the Rochester Hills outlet will collaborate with community organizers to host events like yoga and other wellness activities.

This expansion is just the beginning for Breadless. Howland said in the news release that a potential third location is in the works. “Stay tuned for more updates on our expansion plans,” Howland says. Meanwhile, Breadless co-founder Ryan Eli Salter is gearing up to open Salt & Ko., a solo restaurant project situated on the ground level of the Radisson Hotel Southfield-Detroit just after Independence Day.

The fast-casual eatery will be open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.