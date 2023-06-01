Embrace Your Inner Bichota at This Karol G-Themed Pop-Up Shop in Detroit

Latinx pop star Karol G has amassed a vibey, genre-bending collection of reminders with her new album that despite whatever heartbreak may come, a better tomorrow with the besties is right around the corner. It’s that baddie energy that the sisters of Cafecito Alvarez are dialing in on during a pop-up shopping event taking place later this month and giving Detroiters a space to celebrate their inner bichota this summer.

The Mañana Será Bonito Sip & Shop, named after of Karol G’s latest album released in February 2023, will feature more than two dozen vendors selling food, Mexican artwork, jewelry, and vintage goods, as well as Cafecito Alvarez’s special menu with playful, not-so-subtle nods to several of the critically acclaimed tracks. The “Bichota Mimosa” is made with pineapple juice. The “Carolina” is a non-caffeinated pink strawberry drink — a nod to the color of the singer’s current hairstyle. The “Mañana Será Bonito” — which in Spanish means tomorrow will be beautiful — comes with vanilla, pecan, whipped cream, and multi-colored sprinkles. The “Besties” combines the two flavors, served side-by-side from a small cup shaped like a heart.

The pop-up event takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 11 at 1323 Military St. Cafecito Alvarez co-owner Ana Alvarez tells Eater that this is the third season of Sip & Shop, an event that takes place monthly during the summer.

Alvarez says that the album feels symbolic of her experiences with seasonal depression and that the lyrics serve as a reminder that brighter days are always ahead. She says that after the collective trauma experienced over the past few years during the pandemic, she wanted to create an experience that celebrated the pop star’s message of empowerment set in a supportive community space.

“We’re all going through it, you know, whether it’s a heartbreak that you’re going through, stressors or anything, it’s going to be alright,” says Alvarez. “When you build a good support system, it makes it 100 times better.”

Alvarez and her sisters Alicia, Adriana, and Alondra launched Cafecito Alvarez in summer of 2022 with a goal to bring fancy, culturally-relevant coffee shop pop-ups to Mexican-owned food and drink establishments throughout metro Detroit.