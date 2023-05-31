 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Livonia to Add a HopCat Location This Summer

The company is currently hiring for several positions

by Serena Maria Daniels
A burger with cheese, fries, set on top of paper-lined tray and a glass of beer in the right background. HopCat

HopCat is continuing its expansion efforts throughout metro Detroit with the opening of a location at 17800 Haggerty Road in Livonia. West Michigan-based hospitality group Project BarFly says in a media release that the company is currently looking to hire about 100 workers to fill both front and back of house positions. Folks who are interested in applying can do so online or by texting BarFly to 85000

An exact opening date has not been announced, however, the company says the spot is expected to fling open its doors sometime in July in the space that formerly housed taking Claddagh Irish Pub, which closed permanently in 2019. The Livonia location will accommodate 315 customers, feature booth seating and a wrap-around bar, arcade games, two outdoor patios, and a private event space for up to 45 guests.

This latest opening comes just a few months after HopCat settled into a new space in Royal Oak after that location’s previous spot closed in May 2020.

