Indian Street Food Is Now Available From a Food Truck in Greektown

The Paradise Biryani Pointe location in Dearborn has taken its Indian fusion menu to downtown Detroit with the launch of a new food truck. Named Paradise Street Eats, the mobile eatery celebrated a grand opening just before the Memorial Day weekend in Greektown.

Diners can stop by the truck for a variety of street snacks like butter chicken tacos, chicken tikka kati rolls wrapped in paratha bread, or za-atar cheese dosa between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, parked on a lot at 1200 Randolph. On weekends, the truck can be found on Belle Isle.

Paradise Street Eats is the brainchild of business partners Ali Wazne, who is Lebanese American and runs the Paradise Biryani Pointe location in Dearborn, and Srinath “Ziggy” Kalmadi, who is Indian, and owns a few other franchise locations in Michigan.

Paradise Biryani Pointe is the largest largest Indian restaurant chain in the United States, specializing in Mughlai cuisine like biryani, kebabs, haleem, and chicken tikka — all of which are heavily influenced by central Asian and Islamic culture. Wazne opened the Dearborn location in November 2019 in the Wagner Place development at 22001 Michigan Ave. Suite 130 and quickly adapted the menu to feature creations influenced by the spot’s largely Lebanese American surroundings like with its Indian-style falafel, naan dusted with sesame seeds and a thyme za-atar blend, and a selection of Tandoori pizza made with tomato masala, paneer cheese, and other toppings. In addition to the fusion of flavors, the restaurant is all halal.

“When I first started working in the Indian kitchen it took some getting used to, getting familiar with the different kinds of ingredients,” Wazne tells Eater. “Once I became a little bit more confident in the Indian food dishes, and the Indian ingredients it became a little bit natural to kind of blend the two together and draw inspiration from what the Indian chefs were doing with their recipes and their tastes and maybe [what] I’m a little bit more familiar with what I grew up with in Dearborn, and the U.S.”

During a two-day grand opening celebration in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, several local dignitaries showed their support of the new food truck, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and two members of U.S. Congress, Rashida Tlaib and Shri Thanedar — the first Indian American from Michigan to be elected to Congress.

Detroit 75 is opening a restaurant

One of southwest Detroit’s most popular food trucks, Detroit 75 Kitchen is growing. According to a May 25 social media post, the new spot will open in July near the Oakland Mall in Troy, in the space formerly occupied by a Sears Auto Center off 14 Mile and I-75.

The food truck opened on a gas station parking lot in 2014 to wide local acclaim for its garlic cilantro fries and roasted jalapeño ketchup, strawberry lemonade, and sandwiches like the monstrous 3rd Street Cheesesteak.

Taqueria el Rey’s new food truck

This beloved taqueria is another step closer to resuming daily service after a fire destroyed its original spot in early 2022. In addition to continuing to offer its smoky grilled chicken, tacos, and burritos from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday evening at Batch Brewing Company at 1400 Porter in Corktown, the family-owned business also recently fashioned a mini barn-shaped food truck to operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Sunday on a lot at 3344 W. Vernor Highway.

A permanent location is still in the works at 1715 Fort St. in Lincoln Park. Fans can also catch El Rey at Comerica Park this baseball season at the Miller Lite Market, Section 149.