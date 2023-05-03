A ‘Neighborhood Tavern’ Is Coming to the Godfrey Hotel in Corktown This Fall

A new restaurant described in a media release as “a vibrant neighborhood tavern” has been announced to take up residence on the ground level of the Godfrey Hotel Detroit in Corktown.Chickpea Hospitality — the group co-owned by Samy Eid whose restaurants in metro Detroit include the stalwart Phoenicia in Birmingham — is building out the space. It’s scheduled to open this fall. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week with a focus on American fare.

The Godfrey is a project from Oxford Capital Group, which partnered with local developer Hunter Pasteur to collaborate with Chickpea Hospitality. The Chicago-based firm is also in the midst of a multimillion-dollar renovation of the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel. The firm acquired the property in late 2021 and, in addition to spiffing up the rooms and public spaces, a chophouse, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, is supposed to launch sometime this year in the space formerly occupied by the shuttered Michael Symon’s Roast.

Oxford and Hunter Pasteur are also working with the Forbes Company to build another development, Perennial Corktown, a seven-story apartment complex located just a few blocks west of the hotel on Michigan Avenue.