Comerica Park Adds a Trio of Pop-Up Options for Tigers Fans

Pop-up culture has infiltrated Comerica Park this season and with it, a trio of popular metro Detroit restaurants are making their debuts at the stadium — just in time for Opening Day.

First up, Lobster Food Truck is serving seafood mac and cheese for the month of April. In May, Yum Village will take its place with jerk chicken tacos, prepared in pillowy naan bread instead of tortillas. And for June, the innovative east side sandwich shop Breadless will be on hand to sell its Buckwild sandwich with roasted chicken and bacon and wrapped in Swiss chard or the Spicy Chick(pea) wrapped in turnip and collard greens. The pop-up series will take place within Section 116 of the ball park.

The new offerings were announced to reporters on March 31 as part of Comerica’s annual unveiling of new food options for park-goers. This year’s selection of local food includes grilled chicken, tacos, and bacon-wrapped hot dogs from Taqueria el Rey, barbecue from Bert’s Marketplace, eggrolls from Detroit 75 food truck, and a variety of sliders from Green Dot Stables.

Fans of stadium food may notice a trend in some of these latest offerings. Last fall, Ilitch Companies — the umbrella company that oversees Comerica, the Tigers, Little Caesar’s Arena, and the Red Wings — announced plans to include Black-owned food businesses to its lineup of food and beverage choices at both the baseball park and LCA.

“We received tremendous feedback from Tigers fans after welcoming local Black-owned businesses to Comerica Park this past season, and we’re excited to continue the initiative at Little Caesars Arena,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, in an October news release. “Our goal at our venues is to amaze, inspire and unite — and connecting our fans with incredible local restaurants is a way to do just that.”

According to the October announcement, the move to work with local Black-owned food vendors was done in partnership with Delaware North, which operates concessions at both Comerica Little Caesars Arena.