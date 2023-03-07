A Southwest Detroit Taco Truck Is Destroyed by Fire

Supporters of Tacos el Toro #3 — a Mexican food truck usually situated on a strip mall parking lot on Michigan Avenue and Martin in southwest Detroit — are raising funds for the ownership after the vehicle caught fire on the morning of Monday, March 6. Hanna Jimenez, a store clerk at the Super Dollar Store Plus — also located in the shopping center — told Eater that she saw the aftermath of the blaze Monday in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue. According to a GoFundMe campaign, the owner is Feliberto Magaña and he was hospitalized with first-degree burns. As for the truck, fundraiser organizers say the damage is so substantial that the family will need to purchase a new one.

Detroit Fire Department public information officer James Harris tells Eater that the fire — which was reported about 10 a.m. Monday, March 6 on the 6000 block of Michigan Avenue. — is under investigation. He says the owner was hospitalized but was expected to survive.

“This family-owned business has been in operation for over 33 years. On behalf of the Magaña Family, we thank you all for your continuous support and we hope they recover from this tragic incident soon,” says the campaign.

Food co-op hiring

The Detroit People’s Food Co-op is on the search for a general manager to helm all aspects of operations of the cooperatively-owned grocery store indicating that the project is inching closer to opening to the public later this year.

The ideal candidate will have experience running a supermarket, be knowledgable of food justice, food sovereignty, and sustainability, and be in support of the organization’s values around Black self-determination and anti-racism.

The co-op is several years in the making as organizers worked to raise the $15 million needed for construction of the 34,000 square-foot community development complex known as the Detroit Food Commons where the co-op will operate on the southeast corner of 8324 Woodward Avenue at Euclid in the city’s North End. The project is led by the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network.

Update: March 7, 2023, 12:30 p.m.: This article was updated to include comments from Detroit Fire Department public information officer James Harris.