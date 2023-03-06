 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mad Nice — the Coastal Italian, Meets California Vibes Spot in Midtown — Has an Opening Date

Expect naturally-leavened pizza dough, wood-fired proteins, and lunch service

by Serena Maria Daniels
A pizza set on a white dish in front of a yellow vase and a black menu with the words Mad Nice on the spine at Mad Nice in Midtown, Detroit, Michigan. Near Perfect Media

Mad Nice — the Heirloom Hospitality Group’s latest project that brings coastal Italian flavors and California Vibes to Midtown — has an opening date. Beginning March 12, the dramatically renovated space at 4120 Second Ave. will be open to the public, with lunch service starting March 15.

Guests can expect dishes that highlight natural fermentation and seasonal ingredients for its menu, which is organized by sharable plates, house-made pastas, naturally-leavened pizza, and wood-fired proteins like the rotisserie Amish chicken, whole branzino, and the Huge MF short rib with chimichurri and mole.

In addition, the 10,500-square-foot space features a full bar with Michigan beers and spirits, a seasonal spritz menu, a wine list boasting Italian and Californian wines curated by sommelier Chad Braun. Also on deck, an in-store retail area — Mad Nice Goods — that will offer limited-edition retail collaborations, prepared and packaged food to-go, and a coffee and cocktails bar. Myles McVay, the opening chef at Otus Supply in Ferndale, will helm the kitchen.

The property has undergone quite a bit of changes over the past several years. In 2014, the aging Tom Boy Market shuttered for good in that space to make way for the relatively short-lived Will Leather Goods, a high-end luxury leather goods store that met its demise in spring 2019. Later that year, Heirloom Hospitality announced plans for Sauce, a Neapolitan pizzeria, which was supposed to open in spring 2020, before the restaurant group retooled plans and came up with Mad Nice.

One key feature of the forthcoming restaurant: Mad Nice will open for lunch — somewhat of a rarity for sit-down restaurants in the city. Lunch service runs 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Dinner service will be available daily and reservations are encouraged.

