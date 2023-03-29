These Are Michigan’s 2023 James Beard Award Chef and Restaurant Nominees

Well, Michigan’s hospitality industry has reason to celebrate today. On Wednesday, March 29, the James Beard Foundation’s committee named five chefs and restaurants as nominees for its 2023 awards.

Three local chefs were nominated in the best chefs, Great Lakes category, including Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah, Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard, and Marrow’s Sarah Welch. Hajime Sato of Sozai in Clawson got a nod in the outstanding chef category, and in Ann Arbor, Spencer was nominated for outstanding wine and beverage program. The full list of nominees can be found here.

In 2022, Detroit broke through to a win in one category with Detroit’s Warda Bougettaya of Warda Pâtisserie taking home an award in the outstanding pastry chef category. It was, to put it lightly, a very big deal for Detroit’s hospitality industry, which had not taken home a medal in nearly 30 years.

Will Detroit nominees keep up the streak in 2023? We’ll find out at the awards ceremony in Chicago on Monday, June 5.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023.