Michigan & Trumbull Finds a New Home in Detroit’s Elijah McCoy Neighborhood

Michigan & Trumbull, the popular Corktown pizzeria that specializes in Detroit-style squares, has found a new location in the Elijah McCoy neighborhood just south of Henry Ford Hospital.

The ownership of the restaurant announced in January that the spot would be relocating to stave off rising costs to an undisclosed location by July. The new digs will be located at the Dreamtroit mixed-use development, which according to Crain’s Detroit, is a $30 million project headed by Matt Naimi and Oren Goldenberg. In addition to housing the eatery — which the publication says has space for about 25 to 30 diners — the development will also include 76 units of affordable and workforce housing, Recycle Now, Metro Grocery, a few nonprofits, and nearby Marble Bar will be opening a space of about 9,000 square feet called Lincoln Factory.

Baobab Fare expansion

Beloved East African restaurant and 2021 Eater Award winner Baobab Fare is continuing its expansion efforts with a second brick and mortar location to open around summer 2024 in East English Village. According to city documents previously obtained by Axios, co-owners Hamissi Mamba and wife/partner Nadia Nijimbere want to purchase a property at 16900 E. Warren Avenue from the city for $145,000.

The purchase would require City Council approval and if that happens, construction could start in mid-October. Mamba tells Axios that the build-out could cost upwards of $1 million to $1.2 million. This is just the latest development to come from the husband and wife duo. During the Christmas holiday season, they launched Waka, a food truck featuring Burundi-style street food, which they debuted during the return of Noel Night in the city’s Cultural Center. In February, Mamba won an episode of the Food Network’s Chopped, in which he won $10,000 and split the proceeds to donate to two organizations, Freedom House Detroit and Burundi Kids. Mamba and Nijimbere have also taken steps recently to expand their retail food product offerings, which can be found in stores across the city.