Guy Fieri’s Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to Metro Detroit This Spring

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is expanding his footprint in metro Detroit with the launch of his first Michigan-based Chicken Guy! location on April 1, at 30130 Plymouth Road in Livonia. According to a news release issued Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the self-described mayor of Flavortown is partnering with local firm, The Tomey Group under the label Tomey Chicken, LLC to open the new outpost.

This is the eighth location for the growing chicken chain, and thanks to the Tomey Group collaboration, an 19 additional spots are supposed to open in southeast Michigan in the next couple of years. “The people of The Motor City have spoken…I’m bringin’ my real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes to Livonia. From shooting DDD to taking part in the Woodward Dream Cruise, the Detroit area has always been a go-to for me, so I’m stoked for everyone to give us a try. See ya there!” says Fieri in Tuesday’s news release.

Guests should expect to see the chain’s signature chicken tenders, brined in lemon juice, pickle brine, buttermilk, and seasoned with herbs, along with chicken sandwiches, salads, Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, deep fried snacks, and Fieri’s line of 22 dipping sauces.

This is not Fieri’s first foray into metro Detroit. In February 2021, Fieri launched a ghost kitchen, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, a virtual, delivery-only restaurant situated inside a restaurant at the Mall at Partridge Creek.