Otus Supply in Ferndale Abruptly Closes

Otus Supply — the whimsical, owl-themed restaurant, bar, and event space in Ferndale that opened its doors in 2016 — has permanently closed. In an announcement posted to Instagram late Monday, February 27, the ownership said the venue would be closing its doors, effective immediately.

The post offered no explanation for the closure, but thanked the establishment’s family and friends for their support and apologized to its staff. “Effective immediately we will be closing our doors to our wonderful, beautiful establishment. We thank each and every one of you for the years of patronage. From the togetherness, great food, cocktails and live music we’ve been able to supply to all of you we are so very thankful. To our amazing staff we’ve been able to build out of Covid 19, we sincerely apologize and wish you nothing but the best in your futures. No one knows what the future holds but this is goodbye for now,” the statement reads.

Otus Supply — co-owned by Thom Bloom and Scott Myrick, who also operate all-day brunch spot Toast in Ferndale and Birmingham — arrived on the scene in 2016, following a nearly three-year, $4 million build-out. On top of its captivating interior design, the space also held the Parliament Room, a small music venue.

The restaurant and venue ran into issues in 2018 amid allegations of bouncing paychecks and violating labor laws. In February 2020, Jason Osburn, a respected chef in metro Detroit’s restaurant industry who had taken the helm at Otus Supply in 2019, died unexpectedly. Later that year, Bloom told The Detroit News that the pandemic COVID was both a disaster and an opportunity to revisit its place in the community.

Eater has called and left messages for Otus Supply and will update this story if more information becomes available.