Avalon Bakery Returns on Canfield, Celebrates With 25-Cent Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fans of Avalon International Breads have reason to celebrate as the flagship Cass Corridor location readies to reopen this week — a block north from its original spot.

A grand opening celebration featuring a giant cookie cutting ceremony — and 25-cent sea salt chocolate chip cookies — is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1 at its new spot at 411 W. Canfield — already home to Jolly Pumpkin’s Detroit outpost.

At the beginning of 2023, Avalon co-founder Jackie Victor announced that the iconic Cass Corridor bakeshop at 422 W. Willis would be closing the doors of its original location to share space with Jolly Pumpkin. Both Avalon and Jolly Pumpkin are operated by Mission Restaurant Group, which provides management services for 20 Michigan-based restaurant. With mounting costs, Victor told Eater in January that collaborating with the brewery was the bakery’s best shot at realizing sustainability moving forward.

The additional seating available at Jolly Pumpkin makes room for weekend brunch, a big source of revenue for Avalon’s other locations.

In addition to closing the Willis shop, Avalon is taking other cost-cutting measures to streamline the production of its baked goods, increase the shelf life of its retail products, and Victor announced told Eater in January that the company was planning to sell its 50,000 east side production facility in favor of using a 5,000-square-foot site.