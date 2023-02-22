 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Detroit Institute of Bagels Is Now Open, This Time in Core City

For its catchy new labeling, the bagel now rocks a sporty look

by Serena Maria Daniels
The exterior of Detroit Institute of Bagel’s to-go entrance, painted in white, blue, black, red, yellow, and green in Core City, Detroit, Michigan. Serena Maria Daniels

Grab-and-go bagels are on deck at last as the Detroit Institute of Bagels returns to regular operations Thursday through Sunday — this time at 4884 Grand River Ave. in Core City. The shop now occupies the space that formerly housed Astro Coffee’s relatively short-lived second location and Ochre Bakery, both of which shuttered in May 2022.

The new DiBs location quietly opened its doors on Thursday, February 16, following a months-long renovation of the space, which now sports a fresh new aesthetic, including murals depicting a bagel mascot that gives old school skater vibes. The space is currently only open for pickup in its “DiB N’ Go” area, where customers can order bagels a la carte or by the half dozen packed in cubes, a variety of schmears, coffee, sandwiches, and bottled beverages.

Over the next few weeks, owner Ben Newman will continue training a new crew before unveiling a more expanded dining space, where guests will be able to enjoy house-made brisket, pastrami, matzo ball soup, loaves of rye and challah, cold salads, and other traditional Jewish nosh.

A blue and white wall with a bagel wearing socks and shoes inside the Detroit Institute of Bagels in Core City, Detroit, Michigan.
The Detroit Institute of Bagels’ new Core City headquarters features a grab-and-go area, where customers can place orders online.
Serena Maria Daniels
A box filled with six bagels, along with a container of cream cheese.
Bagels are now served in boxes, referred here as Kubez, suitable grabbing a half dozen bagels on the run.
Serena Maria Daniels

The Detroit Institute of Bagels closed in fall 2020, following ongoing struggles to adjust to the realities of the pandemic and plans for a $1 million-plus expansion of its space on Michigan Avenue in Corktown (now occupied by James Oliver Coffee) fell apart.

Newman told Eater in October 2022 that Dibs would be making a comeback in the former Ochre Bakery space — which faces an outdoor plaza and the critically-acclaimed Barda. He said that part of his plan going forward will be to emphasize catering option to corporate clients interested in offering fresh bagels and coffee to their employees.

