Louisiana Creole Gumbo’s Flagship Eastern Market Location Is Moving

After more than half a century, Eastern Market’s Louisiana Creole Gumbo is moving — just up the street. Owner Joe Spencer is relocating the spot to 2830 Gratiot Avenue — a 100-year-old building that is currently being renovated for a sit-down dining experience.

Spencer has helmed the restaurant since 1970, when he bought the business from the restaurant’s original founder, Joseph Stafford, who back in the day called the place Luzianne Creole Gumbo. In February 2022, Spencer told Fox 2 Detroit that the property’s landlord informed him that the eatery’s lease would not be renewed, forcing him to look for options to move elsewhere. The restaurant has since expanded to include locations on the city’s northwest side and Farmington Hills.

At the time, Spencer told the TV station that he tried to negotiate a deal with the owner to sell the property to him, but he was reportedly rebuked. With the move, the new location will have a liquor license allowing for the sale of alcoholic beverages, a tasting kitchen, two outdoor patios, and entertainment.

An exact date for the move has not yet been revealed, but Spencer is expected to provide more details during a ribbon cutting ceremony for media on Wednesday, November 15.