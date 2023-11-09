 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Louisiana Creole Gumbo’s Flagship Eastern Market Location Is Moving

The establishment had been in the same spot for more than 50 years

by Serena Maria Daniels
American Cuisine, American Culture, Andouille Sausage, Bowl, Chicken, Chicken Gumbo, Chorizo, Day, Food, Food Staple, Gourmet, Gumbo, Latin American Cuisine, Menu, New Orleans, Nobody, Photography, Restaurant, Rice, Satisfaction, Sausage, Selective Focus, Small Town America, Soup, Southern USA, Spice, Stew, Sunlight, Table, southern cooking. Getty Images
Serena Maria Daniels is the editor for Eater Detroit.

After more than half a century, Eastern Market’s Louisiana Creole Gumbo is moving — just up the street. Owner Joe Spencer is relocating the spot to 2830 Gratiot Avenue — a 100-year-old building that is currently being renovated for a sit-down dining experience.

Spencer has helmed the restaurant since 1970, when he bought the business from the restaurant’s original founder, Joseph Stafford, who back in the day called the place Luzianne Creole Gumbo. In February 2022, Spencer told Fox 2 Detroit that the property’s landlord informed him that the eatery’s lease would not be renewed, forcing him to look for options to move elsewhere. The restaurant has since expanded to include locations on the city’s northwest side and Farmington Hills.

At the time, Spencer told the TV station that he tried to negotiate a deal with the owner to sell the property to him, but he was reportedly rebuked. With the move, the new location will have a liquor license allowing for the sale of alcoholic beverages, a tasting kitchen, two outdoor patios, and entertainment.

An exact date for the move has not yet been revealed, but Spencer is expected to provide more details during a ribbon cutting ceremony for media on Wednesday, November 15.

More From Eater Detroit

The Latest

The Menu at the New Bandit Tavern & Hideaway Pays Homage to Royal Oak Favorites

By Serena Maria Daniels

Royal Oak Jolly Pumpkin Closes to Make Way for New Southern Restaurant and Bar

By Serena Maria Daniels

Thousands of Workers From Detroit’s Three Casinos Are on Strike

By Serena Maria Daniels

Southeast Michigan to Welcome Its First Taco John’s Location

By Serena Maria Daniels

Embrace Spooky Season at These Metro Detroit Halloween Bars, Restaurants, and Parties

By Mickey Lyons

Día de los Muertos Celebration to Take Place at La Jalisciense

By Serena Maria Daniels