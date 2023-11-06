The Menu at the New Bandit Tavern & Hideaway Pays Homage to Royal Oak Favorites

Royal Oak has welcomed a new food and drink tenant when Bandit Tavern & Hideaway opened its doors in the space formerly occupied by Jolly Pumpkin. Operated by Grand Rapids-based Mission Restaurant Group, the spot will feature Southern influenced cuisine and dishes inspired by the space’s former occupants.

Bandit is situated inside the B and C Grocery Building at 419 S. Main Street — listed on the National Register of Historic Places — and has previously been the home to Bastone Brewery, Vinotecca Wine Bar, Café Habana, Monk Belgian Beer Alley, Gogi Seoul Kitchen, , Cinq, Commune Lounge, Craft, and most recently Jolly Pumpkin. In recognition to the many eating and drinking places that used to grace it, Bandit is serving fan favorites like Bastone Frites, Café Habana’s carne asada, and Monk’s waffle sandwiches. The interior also leans in on that nostalgia with knickknacks, vintage signage, brewing equipment, and family keepsakes from the previous establishments. In addition, the menu will consist of mostly comfort food dishes like skillet cornbread with jalapeño jelly and honey butter, shrimp and grits, succotash, mac and cheese with candied bacon, mini beignets, and hot chicken. Fans of Jolly Pumpkin sours and North Peak beers — owned by Mission — will find a long list of both beers, along with cocktails, a wine list curated by Vinotecca’s original wine director, according to a media release issued Monday, November 6.

Below the main floor is a nightclub called Hideaway, which will feature bottle service, a private party space, and will host themed pop-ups, including a holiday bar inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. A happy hour is also available 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, where drinkers can get $2 off drafts, cocktails, and wine by the glass.

Bandit Tavern & Hideaway is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.