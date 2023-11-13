A New Bar and Microcinema Is Coming to Detroit’s Eastside

The folks behind the eastside’s Lost River and Apartment Disco are opening a new spot called the Fourth Wall this week, offering visitors a chance to catch a film with the sound on at the bar. Opening at 15421 Mack Avenue, the bar’s cinema programming will include guest speakers, movies playing at all times, and Sunday double features offered in partnership with Cinema Lamont.

In addition, expect dumplings from Gajiza Dumplins and a rotation of featured artworks on display. In March 2022, the Lost River ownership announced that it would be closing temporarily to consider its next steps — just a few months after opening 1970s-themed lounge, Apartment Disco upstairs. According to a social media post announcing the Fourth Wall’s opening, a new location for Lost River is currently being identified and hosting occasional pop-ups.

Mad Nice Goods

Midtown coastal Italian destination Mad Nice is adding an all-day cafe and bar to its offerings with Mad Nice Goods beginning Wednesday, November 15. Set within the restaurant is an 850-square-foot space where customers can pick up coffee beverages, sit down for cocktails, order food, or purchase retail goods. In addition, the area is equipped with two private dining rooms and can be accessed from inside the restaurant or from outside.

On offer, pastries, naturally leavened wood-fired bagels, whole pizzas — including Detroit-style deep dish “Nona Squares” — a handful of sandwiches and salads, and loaves of sourdough bread to take home for $14 each. Mad Nice Goods will be open 4 p.m. to late nights Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to late nights Wednesday through Sunday.