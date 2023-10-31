Royal Oak Jolly Pumpkin Closes to Make Way for New Southern Restaurant and Bar

The Jolly Pumpkin location in Royal Oak announced that it’s closing its door forever over the weekend. In its place, according to a social media post published late Sunday, the brew pub will become Bandit Tavern & Hideaway, described as a restaurant and bar focused on Southern cuisine. “Our hearts are heavy with a mix of gratitude, nostalgia, a touch of sadness and even excitement as we bid farewell to Jolly Pumpkin on Main & Fifth. Thank you to the loyal Royal Oak community and every guest who supported Jolly Pumpkin for over five years, but it’s time for us to bid ado and start a new chapter on this historied corner.”

Bandit is expected to be unveiled on November 3.

Jolly Pumpkin’s Royal Oak outpost opened in 2017 at 419 S. Main Street in the space formerly previously occupied by Vinotecca and Bastone. Jolly Pumpkin is owned and operated by Grand Rapids-based Mission Restaurant Group. Eater has reached out to the company and will provide further details about the new spot as it becomes available.

Noble Fish pop-up

Holiday shoppers can get a taste of metro Detroit’s iconic sushi spot, Noble Fish, during a short-term pop-up experience in the Somerset Collection’s south wing in Troy. To be situated next to the Coffeehaus Cafe on level two, beginning November 1. According to the Freep, a grand opening event is scheduled for November 6. “We are very excited to collaborate with Somerset on this project. This will be a Holiday Pop-Up with the goal of making this a long term relationship,” Doran Brooks, business development manager of Noble Village Group, told the Free Press in an email.

Haraz in Corktown

As part of the apartment development Perennial Corktown, a new Haraz Coffee House location will occupy the ground level, offering residents and visitors a spacious spot to caffeinate and unwind. Expected to open in April or May of 2024, Haraz owner Hamzah Nasser tells Eater that in addition to its array of traditional Yemeni coffee beverages, espressos, and saffron and rose milk cakes, the new location is hoping to offer savory lunch items like a corned beef sandwich. At 3,025 square feet, the Corktown spot is expected to be the largest Haraz to date, featuring outdoor seating and ample space for co-working. Haraz is also partnering with Dearborn-based JJ’s Custard Co. to offer frozen treats. The apartment complex will also house Corktown Market, stocked with groceries and prepared meals.

The Dearborn-headquartered Haraz has been expanding are rapid pace over the past couple of years. The coffee shop already has a location in Midtown, as well as in Dearborn; Warren; Louisville, Kentucky; Orland Park, near Chicago; Sugar Land and Plano — both in Texas — and San Francisco. Nassar says plans for a location on the Wayne State University campus has been delayed, but he hopes to have it up and running by back-to-school season 2024. Haraz is also expected to make its entryway in Southern California, with spots to open in Tustin and Anaheim, California.