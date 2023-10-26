Here Is Where to Find Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit

Time to bust out the old cookbooks, stock up your pantries, or make those dinner reservations. That’s right, Thanksgiving is right around the corner and metro Detroiters are gearing up for marathon cooking sessions in the kitchen, hosting friends and family, running to the neighborhood bakery for last-minute desserts, or celebrating the holiday at one of the city’s dining establishments that are pulling all the stops to prepare special holiday spreads.

The following restaurants and bakeries in metro Detroit — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Anishinaabek, the Three Fires Confederacy of Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi peoples — either have reservations available or are offering takeaway options. Whether you’re looking for a few specialty sides to bring to the meal, want the entire spread taken care of, or you’re searching for the perfect dessert, here’s a primer of restaurants, bakeries, and other food businesses that are working to help make holiday feasts enjoyable.

Be sure to note reservation and ordering deadlines as many establishments have cutoff dates. This list will be updated as new options become available. Email detroit@eater.com if we’ve missed a spot.

Thanksgiving Day Dining In

San Morello (1400 Woodward Ave.) — The swanky downtown restaurant inside Shinola Hotel will offer a couple of dine-in options. For dinner, a three-course pre-fixe menu will be on hand for $115 per person, featuring antipasti, secondi, and dolci courses. Diners can select their starters (which includes pasta like a tortellini with pumpkin); a main course with sides such as sea scallops served with celery root, blood orange, and a squid ink vinaigrette; or turkey in a Sicilian orange glaze, with marsala gravy, smoked squash puree, cranberry mostarda, and roasted russels sprouts; and desserts, like a ricotta cheesecake. Planning a dinner party at home, but don’t want to cook? Details about San Morello’s takeaway options are forthcoming.

Symposia (1000 Brush Street) — Head out to Greektown and celebrate the holiday at Symposia, set inside the Atheneum Hotel. For $30, diners are served sous vide turkey breast with sage gravy, bruleed butternut squash, apple-brioche stuffing, sweet potato mash, and cranberry chutney. In addition, the restaurant’s regular menu will also be available. All dinner guests also receive free valet parking. Reservations can be made online or by calling 313-962-9366.

The Whitney (4421 Woodward Avenue) — Woodward Avenue’s historic mansion hosts both Thanksgiving dinner and brunch, ideal for folks wanting a front row seat of America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Rise bright and early for brunch, served between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and includes mimosas, bloody Marys, hot cocoa, and a gift. Adults pay $149 and kids 10 years old and younger tickets are $99. Switching over to dinner, the menu includes butternut squash soup, hand-carved turkey, sage and brioche bread stuffing, white cheddar whipped potatoes, green beans almandine, maple brown sugar sweet potatoes, and orange cranberry relish. For dessert, a sampling of pie slices.

Morton’s the Steakhouse (888 W. Big Beaver Rd Suite 111, Troy) — This classic steakhouse chain offers a three-course Thanksgiving feast for $59 per person. The menu includes cranberry sage stuffed turkey roulade, green bean almandine, baked corn soufflé, au gratin potatoes and topped with house made cranberry relish. For dessert, a pumpkin cheesecake with sea salt caramel. Reservations can be made online.

Madam (298 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham) — This gorgeous restaurant situated on the ground level of the Daxton Hotel is featuring a Thanksgiving Day Grand Buffet 3 a.m. 6 p.m., featuring live jazz music. The buffet includes roasted turkey, house-made sourdough stuffing, braised greens, plus seasonal pies and dessert. The buffet is $95 and $45 for children. Kids under three years old are free. A credit card is required for reservations, which can be placed online.

Aspen Restaurant and Bar (20333 Hall Road, Macomb) — A limited menu featuring a typical turkey spread — along with several menu favorites like NY strip, top sirloins, fish and chips with lake perch, and coconut chicken — and is available from noon to 6 p.m. at this Macomb County establishment. Call 586-226-8838 for more information on how to make reservations.

Ernie’s Mediterranean Room (16655 19 Mile RdClinton Township) — The buffet at Ernie’s is a mainstay in Macomb County and features more than 60 dishes to choose from. Along with roasted turkey, ham, “grandma’s dressing,” and other typical sides, guests can also select hunters beef stew, and lots of sweet baked goods. The dine-in option goes from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adults pay $45, children under 11 are $17, and kids five and under are free. For those who would rather eat at home, curbside meals are available for $35. For reservations, call 586-286-8435.

Turkeys, Meal Kits, and Dinner to Go

Oak & Reel (2921 E Grand Boulevard) — The Detroit eatery from chef Jared Gadbaw is offering a complete Thanksgiving dinner to-go. Just order, pick-up, and heat before serving. The menu includes roasted turkey, stuffing available with or without oysters, roasted Brussels sprouts and cippolini onions, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. Meals are available in two sizes, a half turkey meal serves four to six people and goes for $195. A whole turkey meal is $395 and feeds eight to 12 people. Pumpkin Basque cheesecake is also available for $36, as is wine. Pickups take place 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 22. Orders can be placed online.

Marrow (8044 Kercheval Ave.) — Marrow’s online shop includes many of the necessities for hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at home. On deck, whole turkeys available in three different sizes for $7 a pound (brining and carving are both available for an extra charge), hams, Sabbath Farm Peking ducks, and basic sides like turkey gravy, stock, and local cranberry relish. All protein offerings require a deposit. Orders can be placed online.

Flowers of Vietnam (4440 Vernor Highway) — Take home a Thanksgiving feast with a Vietnamese twist from Flowers of Vietnam. For $275, the meal feeds six to eight people and includes a whole pho-spiced turkey, cornbread dressing, cranberry cumquat relish, honey-glazed carrots, candied purple yams, long bean casserole, the restaurant’s popular green papaya salad, marou chocolate chess pie, and more, as well as beer and wine options. Details about how to place an order online are forthcoming.

Pietrzyk Pierogi (1429 Gratiot Ave., Suite 109) — Pietrzyk Pierogi’s annual Holiday Special has become a tradition for Polish food fans. Available for $25 per dozen, the Holiday Specials are filled with Amish turkey, potato, stuffing, and green beans and comes with sides of turkey gravy and cranberry sour cream. Other seasonal varieties include the fall harvest stuffed with sweet potato, parmesan, balsamic, and Brussels sprouts, the sweet and crumbles of graham crackers, and the autumn pasty pierogi with sweet potato, pumpkin, carrots, peas, onion, and cheddar. The Holiday Special is available for purchase online or in-person until supplies run out. The first day of pick-ups is Wednesday, November 1. For shipping, UPS shipping will take place either Tuesday, November 7 or Monday, November 13. Shipping orders place after Tuesday, November 14 will ship on Tuesday, November 21, but owner, AKA the Pierogi Queen, Erica Pietrzyk says there’s no guarantee orders will arrive before the holiday. So, plan accordingly.

Coeur (330 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale) — One of Ferndale’s newest editions to its dining scene, Coeur is offering family-style Thanksgiving dinner packages for two for $120. Each meal comes with an heirloom turkey ballotine, mushroom and leek dressing, roasted root vegetables, cheddar potato gratin, cranberry gelée, potato purée, and a chicory salad. Customers can add a pecan or pumpkin pie for $40 each. Orders are placed online and pick ups take place at 5:30 p.m. on November 20 or November 21.

Breads, Pastries, Desserts to Go, and More

Folk (1701 Trumbull) — Folk underwent a remodel this fall and is formatted closer to how it was when the cafe first opened its doors. More seating has been added so diners can while away a weekend afternoon for brunch, but that means fewer grocery items — including much of the offerings like turkeys, hams, and brine. Instead, guests can place preorders to pick up pies and bread sourced from Zingerman’s Bakehouse and bottles of wine from the spot’s extensive sine collection. Details about how to preorder are forthcoming.

Frame (23839 John R Rd #2, Hazel Park) — SheWolf pastry chef Monica Lauer is leading two pie-making workshops at Frame this holiday season. The November 22 date is sold out, but spots are available for a November 15 session as well. For $85 plus taxes and fees, Lauer will walk participants through the steps: from rolling out pie dough, preparing fillings, and decorating the pastry crusts. Guests can take their pies home afterward. Tickets are available online.

Sister Pie (8066 Kercheval Ave.) — Preorders for this beloved West Village bakeshop will commence this year at 7 a.m., Wednesday, November 1 and, as in years past, demand is expected to be high. This year’s menu includes a few Sister Pie favorites: apple butter custard, brandy pecan, cranberry crumble, and salted maple. For one day, November 22, the bakery will also make its sweet potato pies, available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In addition, muffins, scones, and cookies will also be available for preorder. Several pick up windows are available throughout the day on November 21 and 22.

Good Cakes and Bakes (19363 Livernois Ave., Detroit) — Holiday orders are now available online for all baked goods needs. Select yeast dinner rolls, a variety of whole pies like sweet potato chess pie, Southern caramel cake, and more options for the sweet tooth in the family. Vegan and gluten-free options are also on hand. Pickups take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22. Online preorders are open now.

Sweet Potato Sensations (17337 Lahser Rd., Old Redford) — Fans of all things involving sweet potatoes should place their orders in advance from this beloved Old Redford institution. Sweet potato pies, cookies, ice cream, as well as savory options like cornbread are all available. Call 313-532-7996 to place an order.