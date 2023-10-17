Share All sharing options for: Catch Stunning Views From Kamper’s, the New Bar Perched Atop the Book Tower

Kamper’s, the second food and drink offering to reveal itself within the dramatically restored Book Tower, quietly opened for service late last week. Named after Louis Kamper, the early 20th century architect who designed the downtown gem, the bar sits on the rooftop on the 14th floor, offering unique views of the city’s skyline.

According to a media release distributed Tuesday morning, Kamper’s is the city’s largest upscale rooftop bar and lounge — clocking in at 4,350 square feet. The space was designed by Philly-based Method Studios, along with New York-based ODA and includes an indoor space with floor-to-ceiling windows with green velvet drapery, wood accents, mosaic marble flooring, and a sprawling outdoor seating area complemented by foliage and greenery. On the menu, Spanish-inspired tapas like tortillas de patate and croquetas with Jamón Ibérico, while the cocktail menu will lean on gin and tonics, negronis, sangria, and sherry cocktails. The indoor area seats up to 40 customers, plus another 14 at the bar, and the patio has seating for up to 86.

Also open in the lobby of the Book Tower for limited daytime hours 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily is Bar Rotunda, which features coffee, pastries, wine, cocktails, and small plates. Later this fall or early winter, Sakazuki, a sake pub serving sandwiches and Japanese beverages is expected to open on the ground level, along with an iteration of the Eater Award finalist Hiroki in Philly, to be called Hiroki San.

Method Co. was brought on as the owner and operator of the Book Tower’s food and beverage tenants, as part of the site’s $300 million-plus restoration. The tower and accompanying 13-story Book Building in downtown’s Washington Boulevard Historic District sat vacant since 2009 until Bedrock purchased them in 2015 and set out to renovate the Italian Renaissance-style structures. The building reopened to the public in June with the launch of the ROOST Apartment Hotel, high-end apartments, and Anthology Events, Book Tower’s events offering managed by Method Co. At the end of August, French brasserie Le Suprême swung open its doors on the ground level at the corner of Washington and Grand River.

Kamper’s is at 1265 Washington Boulevard and is initially going to be open 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. Reservations are recommended.