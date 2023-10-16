Embrace Spooky Season at These Metro Detroit Halloween Bars, Restaurants, and Parties

It’s creepy season once again. Time for the nights to get darker sooner. The goths shed their summer frocks and don the velvet. The tarot cards get dusted off, part-time psychics are suddenly in demand again, and everywhere you turn there’s a horror movie marathon. In other words, it’s the best time of year. This year, Detroit’s bars are flinging themselves into the Halloween spirit with full gusto.

Here’s where you can drink shots out of a crystal skull, dance like everyday is Halloween, and participate in a traditional Celtic Samhain ritual and a witchcraft cocktail bar.

Halloweiss

This year, Weiss Distilling Co. brings back Halloweiss during the month of October, featuring giant skeletons, ravens, and monsters dangling from every surface while your ghoulish bartender crafts cocktails in crystal skulls and fantastical goblets. Reservations are recommended. 34 E. 14 Mile Road, Clawson

Nightmare on Bagley

The team behind Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, and Yellow Light Coffee have transformed this Hubbard Richard bar into Nightmare on Bagley — adding to the spot’s roster of holiday-themed pop-ups. The bar is serving up Bloodritas and Peaches & Screams from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, through November 5. 2545 Bagley Street

Hocus Pocus trivia

Every Wednesday night in October, Five15 Royal Oak hosts Halloween and Hocus Pocus-themed trivia. Pit your knowledge against the incomparable Sabin, Drag Queen Trivia host. Five15 serves adult frappés and smoothies, spiked hot cocoa and other alcoholic drinks along with loaded nachos and other shareable snacks. Drag Queen Trivia is free to attend, however, a credit card is required to secure an assigned seat. 600 S. Washington Avenue, Royal Oak

One movie, one night, one victor

Head to Dragon’s Landing in St. Clair Shores on October 24 for a killer horror movie trivia night, with themed drinks and food specials in addition to Dragonmead’s beer, cocktails, and pub fare like Buffalo sliders and bacon Brussels sprouts. There’s free admission and no reservations, so grab your group and engage your brains. 24409 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores

Honor your favorite departed singer-songwriter

Join Ghost Light for the return of Gender Bender Presents: Cheers For Fears — A Halloween Extravaganza. On October 28, the venue will welcome a roster of acts, including drag performers and dancers, as well as a costume contest. Doors open at 10 p.m. and the show gets started at 11 p.m. Tickets are required and are available for $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Planet Ant Theatre, 2320 Caniff Street, Hamtramck

Celebrate pagan rites

The Black Salt in Hamtramck is the city’s only “witchcraft cocktail bar.” Fittingly, then, it’s pulling out all the stops for the whole month of October. On October 28, the Hunter Full Moon in Taurus party features live music. And on Halloween night, the Celtic festival of Samhain honors the thinning of the veil between death and life, with special reservation-only rituals. 2764 Florian Street, Hamtramck

Reach out to the other side

At Abick’s Bar in Southwest Detroit, psychic and medium Kelly MacLeod will host private readings and spiritual workshops on October 22, 27, and 29. Seekers can ask a question of a loved one, angel or spirit guide, or ask the psychic a question. Reservations are required. 3500 Gilbert Street

Spooky cocktail workshop

Join the team at FRAMEbar at 6:30 p.m. on October 18 for a costume-clad cocktail workshop with resident mixologist Matt Grushky. Candy corn-inspired drinks, hollowed apples as vessels, and mocktails are all on the menu. Tickets are required. 23839 John R Road #1, Hazel Park

Monsters Ball

Russell Industrial Center’s Monsters Ball happens October 21, with a lineup of aerialists, acrobats, vampires, fortunetellers, stilt walkers, illusionists, burlesque performers, a full slate of bands, and more packing out this pre-party weekend essential. Early bird tickets start at $30. 1600 Clay Street

Creepy (bar) crawlies

The Horrorween Bar Crawl takes place on October 21, 27, and 28. Two- and three-hour crawls start at Exodos Rooftop on Monroe in Greektown and hop to a half-dozen more bars, including Delux Bar & Lounge and Level Two Bar & Rooftop. Participants will receive the full bar list the week before the event, and are promised food and drink specials, DJs at some venues, and hundreds of other revelers to party with. Tickets are required and participants are given wristbands to gain access to all the action. 529 Monroe Street

Party with your pooch, costume version

Canine to Five’s Drinking with Dogs Halloween Edition hits up Marble Bar at 6 p.m. on October 24. What is quite possibly the city’s most adorable (and sometimes messy) costume contest features prizes for best individual, pair, group, and owner-and-dog costumes. 1501 Holden Street

Garage rock for a good cause

Detroit’s NPR station, WDET, and Cadieux Cafe join forces at 7 p.m. October 27 for the Rock & Roll Horror Show presented by Modern Music host Jon Moshier. The show features Detroit garage rock band the Hentchmen as well as the 3-D Invisibles. Tickets go for $20 and proceeds benefit the public radio station. 4300 Cadieux Road

Thirst Wave

Small’s Thirst Wave + Industrial Is Not Dead Halloween Bash takes place this year on October 28 and is where you want to be for retro, new wave, post-punk, goth, industrial, dark ’80s and ’90s music with resident DJs Pleasure Kitten, Elektrosonik, Aaron Hingst, and Jon Noble. There are oodles of prizes, including concert ticket giveaways and a costume contest with $500 in cash prizes. The cover charge is $5 to $15. 10339 Conant Street, Hamtramck

Ferndale Halloween market

Stop by Urbanrest Brewing Company from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 28 and 29 for beers and shopping. Vendors include Death by Pastry, Unearthly Concoctions, and Whipped Up Cosmetics, plus individuals selling jewelry, clothing, and potted succulent plants. Food trucks K Dubs and Phat Rob’s will be on hand serving up burgers, Cubanos, and tacos. 2615 Wolcott Street, Ferndale

Hallowhiskey

It’s time for Hallowhiskey 2023. This costume party at Whiskey in the Jar starts out laid-back and gets raucous. There’s beer, there’s shots, there’s ridiculous and occasionally obscene costumes. No cover, just show up on October 28 and be prepared to drink, dance, and party. 2741 Yemans Street, Hamtramck

Unity Fund Halloween Bash

The Unity Fund’s Halloween Bash takes place on October 28 at the event space 215 West in Ferndale. Dancing, costumes, and drinks at this fundraiser are all covered under the $20 ticket charge. All proceeds benefit local LGBTQ+ political candidates running for office. 215 W. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale

Masquerade ball

Birmingham’s Daxton Hotel will host a formal masquerade on October 28, with costumes and masks required. Guests can enjoy strolling magicians, tarot readings, a full bar, and other live entertainment. Tickets start at $59 and go up to $2,250, which includes VIP access for 10 guests, bottle service, and other amenities. 298 S. Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham

Magic Tea Party

Head to the New Dodge Lounge on October 29 for the Witching Hours Magic Tea Party from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $25, guests can reserve a table for two featuring traditional English tea and pastries, peruse vendors selling magical items, have their tarot and tea leaves read, check out the calligraphy station, swap horror and mystery books, or try their luck in the costume competition. 8850 Joseph Campau Street, Hamtramck