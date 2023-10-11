Día de los Muertos Celebration to Take Place at La Jalisciense

Southwest Detroit taqueria and supermarket La Jalisciense will transform its parking lot into an open-air ofrenda and tianguis — outdoor market — for a party in honor of the Latinx holiday Día de los Muertos. During a special ticketed event taking place 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., November 2, guests will be invited to shop from local vendors, listen to traditional Mexican music, and admire a community ofrenda, in which residents will be invited to contribute to beginning on October 23 by leaving behind a deceased loved one’s favorite beverage, snack, or memento as an offering. A costume contest in recognition of La Calavera Catrina — the iconic Mexican depiction of a skull wearing a flower-covered bonnet — will also take place, awarding the best-dressed with a cash prize. Tickets are required and can be purchased for $5 online or $10 the day of the event.

Mi Gente collaboration

Grand Rapids-based City Built Brewing Co. wants to highlight the contributions of Latinx brewers with the launch of of Mi Gente. Mi Gente will be unveiled at an October 27 release party with inaugural collaborator, Batch Brewing Co. in Corktown. The festivities will take place 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Batch’s new outdoor stage area and will include live music by Gabriel Duran and Slippery People. Similar in concept to the “Black is Beautiful” campaign launched by Weathered Souls Brewing Co. of Texas in 2020, the Mi Gente project is inviting brewers across the country to use its recipe — a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Chinook, Cascade, Citra, and Mosaic hops — as well as its label, and to donate a part of their proceeds toward a charitable cause working on issues impacting the Latinx community. City Built is donating a portion of money it raises to the Somos Comunidad Fund, an initiative of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, while Batch Brewing will raise funds for the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation. The beer will also be available on October 28 at the Detroit Fall Beer Festival, hosted by Michigan Brewers Guild.