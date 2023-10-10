Core City to Welcome Puma, an Argentine Bar and Restaurant This November

Javier Bardauil, the chef behind the critically lauded Barda Argentinian restaurant in Core City, is ready to launch a new, more casual food and drink spot that he hopes will appeal to the late night crowd: Puma. Expected to open in November 2023 at 4725 16th Street, the menu will feature a ceviche bar, cocktails, and the South American country’s iconic choripán — a sandwich consisting of a flame-grilled chorizo (available in beef or vegan), topped with chimichurri sauce, and set inside a crusty French baguette.

According to a media announcement released on Tuesday, October 10, once regular restaurant hours end, the space — which is all black to resemble the majestic cat — will be transformed into a full service cocktail bar with live DJ sets called Cougar. On weekends, night owls will be able to grab a choripán until the bar closes. The 1,457-square-foot space will seat 60 guests. For late night hangs outdoors, the spot will feature a courtyard equipped with bonfires. Similar to the kitchen at Barda, Puma will cook using an open flame.

“I really consider myself to be an entertainer and food is the medium I use to entertain,” Bardauil said in a written statement. “Historically, fire is something that excites us. There is something in every human brain that lights up when we see fire. The fire is never the same, the wood is never the same, so when we cook using only that, we challenge ourselves. It brings all these emotions and energy to the dish, which we then get to share. I enjoy sharing what I think and feel and the best way to do that is through the experience of food, fire and music.”

In 2022, Bardauil’s Barda was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award for best new restaurant.

Puma will be open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Update: October 10, 2023, 3:25 p.m.: This article was updated to include details on capacity and hours of operation.