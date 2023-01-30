Two Beloved Detroit Chefs Battle It Out on CBS’s The Talk’s Food Face-Off

Two chefs are set to compete for the title of best burger in a live televised battle at 2 p.m. today, January 30, on CBS’ The Talk’s “Food Face-Off” competition. Facing off, Quiana “Que” Broden, founder and executive chef of The Kitchen by Que and Max Hardy, who owns Coop Detroit and Jed’s Detroit.

Hardy will try to impress judges with his Caribbean fusion burger, which wowed crowded in Detroit at the 2022 Burger Battle at Eastern Market. Broden will lean into her passion for plant-based cooking with her popular “Oh Kale Yeah” burger.

Viewers can catch the action by tuning into WWJ-TV (channel 62), as well as several streaming services, including Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Paramount Plus, or Spectrum TV on Roku.

The French Cow crepe pop-up shop

Ice cream parlor Treat Dreams is making room in its Cass Corridor shop for The French Cow to take up residence starting Wednesday through Sunday, February 1 through April 30.

In an Instagram post published over the weekend, the creperie’s ownership — which according to the company’s website was founded in 2015 by Marie Wallace, a native of France — shared the news about the forthcoming collaboration. Guests will be able to indulge in a variety of sweet and savory crepes, along with The Robinson, a baguette-based sandwich with cured ham, butter or fig jam, and brie.