Eastern Market’s Stache International Is Selling to New Ownership

The meaty sandwich-centric bar and restaurant Stache International, which flung open its doors in Eastern Market in 2016, is selling to new ownership.

In a social media post on Wednesday, January 25, the team announced that the weekend of January 28 would be its last under the current ownership. The new owner was not mentioned in the post.

“We are so proud of what we have accomplished throughout all the good years, lean years, bad years (lookin’ at you COVID), and everything in between,” reads part of the post.

Stache International came on the scene during a time when dining options in Eastern Market were mostly confined to old-school coneys and delis typically only open during daylight hours and during Saturday Market service. The spot became known as a late-night food destination for the area’s bar crowds, particularly for its meaty sandwiches, fancy egg rolls, and other snacks, as well as its frequent karaoke nights.

It was not immediately clear Thursday how the sale would impact service hours, employees, or other aspects of operations. Eater will provide more details as it becomes available.