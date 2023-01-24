Detroit-Style Pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull Is Moving

Michigan & Trumbull, the Detroit-style pizzeria that opened in Corktown just before the pandemic hit, is moving on. In a statement published Monday night on Instagram, the ownership pointed out that they tried to negotiate their current lease to continue operating out of the restaurant’s space at 1441 W. Elizabeth to no avail and hope to relocate to a new spot by July 2023.

Owners Kristen Calverley and Nate Peck — both natives of metro Detroit — have some experience with moves. Their square pan pizzas first made their debut at the Federal Galley in Pittsburgh, before they returned to the Motor City, and popped up inside the now defunct Fort Street Galley downtown, as they underwent an elaborate build-out, and opened their own space in Corktown in January 2020 about half a block from the intersection that inspired the business’s name.

“3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!! and what a journey it’s been. this is bitter sweet for us this year because we have some news to share. [A]fter years of trying to renegotiate our current lease we’ve come to the sad conclusion it’s time to move on,” says the Instagram post.

Since its opening, Michigan & Trumbull has been lauded for its high quality Detroit-style squares and fun, unconventional toppings and lots of vegan options, like the McLovin’, a white pizza that playfully mimics that certain fast-food hamburger.

It’s not clear when Michigan & Trumbull’s current lease expires or whether the restaurant will have to close temporarily as the owners search for a new location. Eater has reached out to the ownership and will update this story when more information becomes available.

This is the second popular eatery in Detroit in the first few weeks of 2023 to cite that high rents forced them to move. On January 4, Avalon Bakery in the Cass Corridor announced that it was closing its flagship location on West Willis and is planning to occupy a space inside Jolly Pumpkin, which is situated about a block away from the bake shop’s original spot.