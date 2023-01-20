Find Love at This Valentine’s Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar in Southwest Detroit

Detroiters looking for love this Valentine’s Day can shoot their shot at the latest holiday-themed bar pop-up in Hubbard Richard, Vixen’s on Bagley. The folks behind In-Laws Hospitality have transformed their bar once again, this time with a little help from ol’ Cupid.

“Whether you’re flying solo or out with your partner, girlfriend, boyfriend, platonic person, or someone you met last night, we are inviting you to come on over to Vixen’s to enjoy,” says Owner Christine Driscoll. “It is winter in Michigan and Detroiters deserve a place to get cozy and let loose.”

In addition to the V-Day drink specials and saccharine red, pink, white, and heart-shaped decor, the pop-up tavern will also host a series of events like Galentine’s Gatherings, singles nights with speed dating, and playlist curated bar manager and WDET host Nick Austin that are guaranteed to set the mood.

The Valentines-themed affair is the latest project of In-Laws Hospitality, which owns the building and had previously partnered with the Bagley Central cocktail bar. That business shuttered in 2022 and the restaurant group opted to begin hosting short-term pop-ups while they figure out the next steps for the space.

Vixen’s will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturdays and will continue through the end of February.