East Side Darling Rose’s Fine Foods Is For Sale

A real estate listing says both the East Jefferson property and the restaurant business are included in the sale

by Serena Maria Daniels
A green and wood-paneled diner restaurant with a lunch counter and kitchen staff standing behind the bar. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Rose’s Fine and Wine — the darling east side diner that gained national attention for its lovingly made breakfasts, cakes, and artisan paczki — is on the market.

According to an Instagram post published by O’Connor Real Estate, both the property at 10551 E Jefferson and the business itself are for sale.

“Incredible opportunity to buy one of Detroit’s most beloved restaurants—both the property and the business, including all kitchen equipment and liquor license. An institution with a loyal following, Roses operates out of a lovingly renovated, high-visibility corner building with an inspired diner-style local menu; the yummiest baked goods; thoughtful, creative details (too many to list!)

“Like everyone in Detroit, we adore Roses and hope to see someone new carry the torch that has lit up this very special corner in the East Village for the last eight years. Thank you for feeding us, Roses!” the post reads.

The asking price is $600,000 and includes a liquor license and the adjoining outdoor patio space.

Owner Molly Mitchell could not immediately be reached for comment, however, an employee at Rose’s confirmed the real estate listing with Eater. O’Connor listing agent Vincent Mazzola told Eater that the property and business hit the market Thursday, Sept. 22.

Rose’s, founded in 2014 by cousins Mitchell and Lucy Peters, almost immediately ascended to national fame — not only for its made-from-scratch “crybaby” potato doughnuts, fresh baked breads, and emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients — but also in terms of the way that its employees were treated. The diner has maintained a no-tipping policy since its inception in which employees are paid a living wage and gratuity is included in the price of the food items.

The duo had plans to launch a second restaurant, Wilda’s, in 2016 but Peters eventually parted ways with Rose’s. Mitchell later had visions for opening a Polish restaurant and bakery, Poppies, in West Village, however, she told Eater in 2019 that those plans fell through.

During the pandemic, Rose’s closed temporarily, before offering curbside carryout and online ordering, and eventually transforming its parking lot into a dining patio with a vegetable garden and picnic tables.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

