Taystee’s Burgers Wants to Grow Its Gas Station Food Empire

Taystee’s Burgers — whose award-winning highly-stacked have origins in the back of a Dearborn gas station — is among the many halal-friendly spots that have opened over the years that have helped to redefine the region’s food culture.

Now founder Ali Jawad is inviting those interested in developing a restaurant out of a gas station to consider joining the “Taystee’s Family.” Potential franchisees can stop by the burger joint’s Dearborn Heights location at 26350 Ford Road at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 to learn more during a special event featuring a DJ, food, and special guests from the Detroit Pistons. Folks who would like to attend must call or text 313-284-4626 or email franchiseinfo@taysteesburger.com to RSVP.

“We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” Jawad said in a statement. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”

Taystee’s began with humble beginnings back in 2014 inside a BP station at 10419 Ford Rd. in Dearborn and went on to gain recognition for its over-the-top creations such as its Notch-Yo-Burger — a behemoth made up of beef bacon, nacho cheese Doritos, pepper jack, Swiss, American, jalapeño, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato.

That monstrosity won Taystee’s the title of Detroit’s Best Burger in the 2016 Detroit Burger Brawl. A full-service Dearborn Heights location followed, along with a 2017 Eater “Cooking in America” Video, and earlier this year, Jawad was recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

(Disclaimer: this editor was a judge in that 2016 Burger Brawl)