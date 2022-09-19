Detroit Lions Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez Loves Southwest Detroit’s Honey Bee Market

The Detroit Lions seem to be off to a promising start in its first couple of weeks back on the field, and that may have to do with the footwork of rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

In Week 1 alone, Rodriguez has already gone viral for hip tossing Eagles center Jason Kelce, a feat that Kelce and others saying the Oklahoma native has a bright future in the big leagues. The Lions lost that first game of the season, but not before Rodriguez made that epic play.

Could Rodriguez’s upbringing on his mother’s traditional Mexican recipes have something to do with the strength and fortitude that he’s displayed thus far? The answer is a resounding, maybe?

Rodriguez explained his love for his mom’s wet burritos and homemade salsa back home in a short video posted on Twitter on Saturday as he took a tour of southwest Detroit’s venerable Honey Bee Market at 2443 Bagley St. He’s guided through the store’s popular produce section, checking out the fresh cilantro and habañeros, as well as the market’s beloved hot food bar.

“This is definitely something my mom would cook back home,” he tells store staff upon taking one bite a meaty dish.

Linebacker @malcolmlrod has talked about the importance of his Mexican heritage and recently visited Honeybee Market, located in the area of Southwest Detroit known as Mexicantown.



Honeybee is our @ComericaBank Small Business of the Week! pic.twitter.com/TOp8BS1S1d — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 17, 2022

The following day, Sunday, Sept. 18, the Lions went on to win in a 36-27 victory against the Washington Commanders.

Honey Bee has been a stalwart of Detroit’s Hubbard Richard neighborhood for more than 60 years, famous for its wide variety of produce, culturally-relevant Mexican spices, cheese, and other staples, as well as its butcher’s counter feature marinated carne asada, al pastor, and fajitas.

The supermarket is a frequent destination among metro Detroiters and residents of Windor, Ontario, given the city’s proximity to Canada.

