11 Kosher-Friendly Restaurants, Delis, and Bakeries in Metro Detroit

Sunday, Sept. 25 marks off the beginning of the two-day holiday Rosh Hashanah that rings in the start of the Jewish New Year, begins at sunset Sunday, September 25. For many who observe, that means gathering over round challah (which symbolizes the cycle of life), apples and honey, in addition to a variety of traditional kosher-friendly meals.

Here, a guide to the restaurants, bakeries, and delis that can be enjoyed for the High Holiday feast or any other time of year.

Catering

Stage Deli (6873 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield) — Stage Deli is a trusted source for holiday catering and orders for Rosh Hashanah are now being accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 21, with pickup taking place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Complete dinners are available for $175 and include choice of brisket or roasted chicken. The brisket comes with gravy, chopped liver and crackers and gefilte fish, while the chicken comes with veggie liver and crackers, and herb poached salmon. Both options come with matzo ball soup with noodles and carrots, pan-roasted potatoes and vegetables. For another $15, add sweet apple coffee cake. Place an order online.

Steve’s Deli (6646 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills) — To round out any Rosh Hashanah spread, Steve’s Deli offers a long list of catered options for Sunday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Sept. 26. Select beef kreplach, challah stuffing, roasted turkey or brisket by the pound, matzo balls, chicken soup by the quart, half gallon or whole gallon, and seven layer cake. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Zingerman’s Delicatessen (Multiple Locations, Ann Arbor) — The Zingerman’s kitchen crew has many options available for pickup (deliveries are all booked up at this point). Place an order by 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 and select from gift boxes that include all the basics: challah, honey from Moon Shine Trading Co., apples, currant and walnut rugelach for $45, brisket or chicken dinners starting at $19 per person, a variety of baked goods like apple rétes, chocolate babka, and Matzo Project crackers.

Delis

Boris’s Deli (7095 Cooley Lake Rd., West Bloomfield Twp) — The small deli is known for its stacked high sandwiches and sides of latkes. The menu includes a large array of options, meat by the pound, and sweet treats, including halva bars.

Siegel’s Deli (3426 E West Maple Rd., Commerce Charter Twp) — This traditional Jewish delicatessen serves a variety of classics for more casual vibes like bountiful deli trays that include sliced meats like rare roast beef and turkey pastrami, plus sides like coleslaw, potato salad, cheeses, pickles, Russian dressing, and Rye bread. Diners can also order individual dinners like hot brisket, or monstrous sandwiches like the Dinty Moore triple decker.

Uncle Harry’s Deli Restaurant (21809 Greater Mack Ave., St. Claire Shores) — The mom and pop cafe offers a traditional selection of sandwiches, soup, and desserts, but it’s Debbie’s Delight that stands out with two potato latkes and two cheese blintzes served together in happy harmony. They also just upgraded to online ordering.

Star Deli (24555 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield) — Star Deli features a wide selection of items including smoked fish, matzo ball soup, and knish. Catered trays are also available. Call 248-352-7377 to place an order.

Challah bread

Avalon International Breads (Multiple locations) — Since 1997, this bakery has provided the Detroit community with freshly baked bread, pastries, and more. With several Southeast Michigan locations, you can place orders online for challah, croissants, cookies, sandwiches, and more.

The Bake Station (Multiple locations) — Nut-free, dairy-free, and kosher, this bakery is perfect for anyone with allergies. Grab a loaf of traditional challah or choose from varieties like raisin, apple cinnamon, or onion. Stop by either location in Southfield or Farmington Hills (closed Saturdays) to grab some fresh bread and pastries.

Zeman’s New York Kosher Bakery (25258 Greenfield Road, Oak Park) — Zeman’s Kosher Bakery continues to accept orders for pickup and delivery in a limited capacity. The bakery’s menu features items like challah, fudge brownies, and chocolate babka. Orders must be placed online at least a day in advance.

Jerusalem Pizza and Bagels (26025 Greenfield Rd., Southfield) — This kosher restaurant and bakery is open for carryout and curbside pickup only. The menu features items like seafood and egg salad platters, latkes, and more. Orders can be placed online.