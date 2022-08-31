 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Peek at the Over-The-Top Menu at JoJo’s Shake Bar, Coming Soon to Downtown

The 80s and 90s-themed diner will be an oasis for decadent nostalgia

by Serena Maria Daniels
Two savory food entrees and two shakes with lots of toppings and a beverage in a mason jar with a lemon wedge garnishment
Some of the food and dessert offerings at the forthcoming JoJo’s Shake Bar, opening soon in downtown.
www.neiljohnburger.com

Illinois-based JoJo’s Shake Bar is scheduled to open within the next month or so inside a 3,480 square-foot space on the pedestrian-friendly strip at 88 W Columbia Street next to the Fox Theatre. And with it, serious nostalgia for 80s and 90s kids with a variety of whimsical desserts, burgers, and plenty of other throwback food and entertainment offerings.

Among the menu highlights are JoJo’s biggie shakes such as the Rocky IV, a banana Reese’s pieces base topped with a toffee marshmallow, a white chocolate boxing glove, and a massive peanut butter cookie — which can also be made boozy with shots of Bailey’s or other liquor. Other treats for the sweet tooth, a selection of candy or cookie-infused frozen milk bars, over-the-top hot chocolates, gourmet cookies, and more.

On the savory side are entrees like JoJo’s signature Smash Burger, honey-fried chicken sandwich, JoJo’s loaded fries, overstuffed sandwiches, and chicken pot pie. For brunch, diners can indulge in a number of day-drinking approved beverages, including the “Champagne Sangria,” “Strawbellini,” or Chicago-style bloody mary, along with Reese’s pieces pancakes, smoked brisket hash, and a baked French Toast served with a side of infused milk.

JoJo’s is the second extravagant shake-centered food and drink spot to hit Detroit this year. On Aug. 29, the equally Instagrammable Las Vegas-based Sugar Factory American Brasserie opened its new Detroit location inside the One Campus Martius building, 45 Monroe Street.

