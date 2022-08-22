DraftKings Is Opening Its First-Ever Food and Beverage Venue in Michigan

News that mega sports betting company DraftKings Inc. would be partnering with Sports & Social to launch a co-branded upscale food, drink, and entertainment spot, surfaced in 2021 when it was announced that metro Detroit would be among the first regions to launch the hybrid venue.

It’s official: Sports & Social DraftKings will open sometime this fall at Somerset Collection. There, sports fans can enjoy viewing live sporting events on a 32-foot LED media wall, place bets on all manner of sports from their mobile devices, while partaking in a menu of scratch-made bar food, cocktails, and beer.

According to a media release, the 10,400 square-foot space will be located in a stand-alone building adjacent to Somerset Collection South, and will feature the DraftKings Lounge that can be used for private parties and events, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, live music, and brunch every weekend. The venue will also offer a number of games for IRL playing, including skeeball, hoops, beer pong, foosball, shufflepuck, and arcade games.

DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz said in a 2021 media release that Today sports betting has increasingly become focused on the mobile-technology aspect, but that the in-person experience still plays an integral role in the experience, says the Detroit News, citing a news release.

Live! Hospitality & Entertainment created and developed Sports & Social locations across the country, including The Battery in Atlanta, Ballpark Village in St. Louis, and Texas Live! in Arlington’s Entertainment District, along with several other branded sports bars.

A Sports & Social restaurant had been located inside Little Caesars Arena but has not reopened.