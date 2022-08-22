 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Is Opening Its First-Ever Food and Beverage Venue in Michigan

by Serena Maria Daniels
A rendering of the interior of the forthcoming Sports & Social DraftKings, a new sports, entertainment, and food venue to open this fall at the Somerset Collection.
Sports & Social DraftKings

News that mega sports betting company DraftKings Inc. would be partnering with Sports & Social to launch a co-branded upscale food, drink, and entertainment spot, surfaced in 2021 when it was announced that metro Detroit would be among the first regions to launch the hybrid venue.

It’s official: Sports & Social DraftKings will open sometime this fall at Somerset Collection. There, sports fans can enjoy viewing live sporting events on a 32-foot LED media wall, place bets on all manner of sports from their mobile devices, while partaking in a menu of scratch-made bar food, cocktails, and beer.

According to a media release, the 10,400 square-foot space will be located in a stand-alone building adjacent to Somerset Collection South, and will feature the DraftKings Lounge that can be used for private parties and events, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, live music, and brunch every weekend. The venue will also offer a number of games for IRL playing, including skeeball, hoops, beer pong, foosball, shufflepuck, and arcade games.

DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz said in a 2021 media release that Today sports betting has increasingly become focused on the mobile-technology aspect, but that the in-person experience still plays an integral role in the experience, says the Detroit News, citing a news release.

Live! Hospitality & Entertainment created and developed Sports & Social locations across the country, including The Battery in Atlanta, Ballpark Village in St. Louis, and Texas Live! in Arlington’s Entertainment District, along with several other branded sports bars.

A Sports & Social restaurant had been located inside Little Caesars Arena but has not reopened.

More From Eater Detroit

The Latest

Fried Chicken and Caviar Takes Up Brunch Residency at Dragonfly Detroit

By Serena Maria Daniels

Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill Adds a South Lyon Location

By Serena Maria Daniels

Now, a New Pop-Up and Event Venue in Corktown, Replaces Original Ima Location

By Serena Maria Daniels

A Coffee Shop Is Coming to Southwest Detroit This Fall

By Serena Maria Daniels

Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown

By Serena Maria Daniels

Tigerlily, a Sushi and Robata Grill Spot in Ferndale, Replaces Antihero

By Serena Maria Daniels

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Detroit newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world