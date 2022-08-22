Fried Chicken and Caviar Takes Up Brunch Residency at Dragonfly Detroit

Collaborators Chi Walker and Nik Renee Cole — the duo behind luxe-comfort food pop-up Fried Chicken and Caviar — are giving Detroiters a unique brunch experience when they take up residency at Dragonfly Detroit.

Dubbed Communion, the Sunday brunch kicks off 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 4. While brunch options abound in metro Detroit, Communion organizers promise this will be the “first brunch of its kind in the city” with an eclectic playlist, the culinary creativity that the Fried Chicken and Caviar team brings, and a drink menu curated by the bar team at Dragonfly.

Sugar Factory

The over-the-top Las Vegas-based chain Sugar Factory American Brasserie has an opening date for its new Detroit location inside the One Campus Martius building, 45 Monroe Street, downtown. According to a social media post published last week, the candy-obsessed restaurant will open to the public Aug. 29.

A January announcement of the new location said that the downtown establishment will seat 233 and features a patio for outdoor dining, a retail candy store with a floor-to-ceiling candy wall, and plenty of opportunities for selfie-taking, including a neon sign, floral walls, and a colorful candy heart wall for posing. The restaurant is known for its outrageous, rainbow-hued menu items, such as its Flaming HOT Cheetos Burger, “Sugar Factory’s Insane Milkshakes,” and the chain’s signature smoking candy goblets — fishbowl-sized cocktails infused with tropical fruity flavors.

MasterChef Top 10

Dearborn native Amanda Saab is one step closer to victory as she’s progressed to the top 10 of contestants vying for glory in the 12th season of the cooking competition show, MasterChef, according to the Arab American News.

Folks might remember that in 2015, Saab competed in season six of the show, making history when she became the first Muslim woman to wear a hijab on the competition. She was eliminated in the eighth episode of that season, but but has since made a comeback in this latest season, called “MasterChef: Back to Win,” in which former contestants return for a chance to take home the MasterChef trophy and $250,000.

“MasterChef: Back to Win” airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays on Fox.