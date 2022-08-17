Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill Adds a South Lyon Location

Believe it or not, fall cider season in Michigan is just around the corner.

And with that, Armada-based cider company Blake Farms is expanding its footprint, this time not with a new line of hard ciders or in the CBD-infused beverage sector, but with the acquisition of another longtime local orchard, Erwin’s Orchard and Cider Mill at 61475 Silver Lake Road in South Lyon.

Blake’s finalized the purchase of the property from developer Lombardo Homes in July. According to the Freep, Erwin’s Orchards was owned by Bill and Linda Erwin for more than half a century, along with the Emery family for partners for 40 years.

The South Lyon location will hire 60 seasonal workers including many returning familiar staff.

The new location will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 featuring its signature donuts and cider, petting zoo, u-pick, and tractor rides. Guests can also expect a number of new additions this season, including a fresh produce farm stand, outposts serving Blake’s Hard Cider and wine, expanded cider mill treats and baked goods, and live music on weekends.

A Welcome Weekend will be held Aug. 27 and 28 with free cider and donuts, live music, and family activities. As part of the celebration, Blake’s South Lyon is partnering with South Lyon-based Active Faith Community Services food pantry in support of providing assistance to people facing difficult times.

Blake’s has been working to expand its portfolio of offerings over the years with the launch of hard ciders in 2013 and more recently, in February when the ownership announced a partnership with cannabis company Pleasantrees to launch a cannabis and CBD-infused beverage processing facility in Mt. Clemens, at the site of the former Gibraltar Trade Center.

Bells donation

Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery Inc. has announced that it will donate nearly $500,000 as part of new clean water initiative. According to Crain’s, the brewer has launched the charitable giving campaign, Inspired Giving, and that this year it will donate $480,000 to nonprofits by contributing $1 for every barrel of beer sold. This year’s giving efforts are focused on clean water stewardship and supporting organizations and individuals committed to clean water and healthy environment causes.