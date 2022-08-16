Now, a New Pop-Up and Event Venue in Corktown, Replaces Original Ima Location

The popular Corktown noodle shop Ima has evolved, and relocated, to bigger digs and a more expansive menu down the street. However, for those wondering whatever happened with the original flagship location nearby, it’s not rebranded as event and pop-up space, Now.

Individuals and groups interested in hosting private events can have access to the spot, which features a full liquor license, indoor and outdoor seating, and full use of the kitchen. First to fill the spot, Maryam Khan, proprietor of Khana, the halal, vegan-friendly Pakistani/Desi pop-up. Fans of Khan’s butter chicken nachos and other offerings can check it out every Friday and Tuesday this summer.

City Winery

It appears that City Winery — the growing restaurant-wine bar-music chain with locations in NYC, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and elsewhere — will be making its way to the Motor City.

According to Crain’s, property records filed in Wayne County show that an entity tied to the national venue — City Winery Detroit LLC — has purchased a large property just south of Michigan Central Station bounded by Vernor Highway, Saint Anne, and Newark streets for an estimated $2.343 million earlier this summer.

City Winery CEO said in January that a Detroit location was in the works, along with outposts in St. Louis, Columbus, Pittsburgh, and an additional spot in NYC. Dorf founded the first location in 2008 in New York City.

Sweetgreen opens

The first Michigan location for salad and bowl spot Sweetgreen has opened at 167 North Old Woodward Ave. in Birmingham. The fast-casual chain also plans to open to more Michigan locations this fall — in Ann Arbor on the University of Michigan campus and Troy.

According to a media release, guests of the Michigan locations can expect to see several local food producers features on the menu, including goat cheese from Zingerman’s Creamery and sweet potatoes from Visser Farms. The company has also partnered with Detroit-based artist Ellen Rutt to commission artwork for the Birmingham restaurant’s interior.