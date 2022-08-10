Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown

Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.

According to ESPN, the restaurant pays homage to Sanders throughout its interior, including a large mural of his likeness, old photos, an autographed jersey, and highlights from the sports star’s early playing career displayed on a television screen.

“Again, for me, it’s just trying to capitalize on what I’ve been able to do in Detroit and also just take advantage of the great opportunity and really be a part of what’s been happening down here in Detroit,” Sanders told ESPN.

Dos Locos takeover

Dos Locos, the tiny Hamtramck taco spot is about to be a little less teeny. Originally set in the pocket-sized lunch counter previously occupied by Campau Tower, Dos Locos is taking over the former New Martha Bakery next door.

Owner Mike Petrack tells Axios that he purchased the neighboring space and began renovations in April. The renovations, which include painting black and white murals on the walls and adding more seating, are complete, however, it’ll be another month before the spot will open as the owner is waiting to obtain a license with Wayne County.