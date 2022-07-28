Brew Detroit Adds Bar Snacks, Pizzas, Other Dining Options to Taproom

Contract brewer, Brew Detroit in Corktown, now has a new kitchen featuring an array of appetizers, salads, pizzas, and a handful of other entrees and bar snacks.

According to the Freep, chef Tara Abdusshakur has taken the helm in the kitchen where, she tells the daily, that her focus is on sourcing as many ingredients as possible from local vendors. Among the highlights, meat comes from Manchester Market in Washtenaw —where Abdusshakur previously worked — Pietrzyk Pierogi, and tortilla chips from Honey Bee La Colmena.

The 68,000-square-foot production facility has been brewing its own line of beers — including its popular Cerveza Delray Mexican-Style Lager — as well as other companies’ like Atwater, Motor City Brewing Works, and a revival of Stroh’s original Bohemian-style Pilsner since 2015.

Rude tourists

The general manager of a restaurant in tourist-heavy downtown Charlevoix had a few choice words for a barrage of rude guests that harassed her staff during the 92nd annual Venetian Festival last week: “We are not here to be abused. We will not tolerate that anymore.”

A July 24 Facebook post published by Larah Moore, who, according to WDIV, is the general manager of the East Park Tavern, showed a photo of a hand-written sign saying: “due to mistreatment of our servers our kitchen is closed.”

“I’m so incredibly disappointed and embarrassed by the Fudgies we have this year. My staff took a BEATING all week. Last night was our last straw. Too many rude comments. Too many arrogant individuals acting like they can throw money at us to get their way. Too many cocky jerks,” read the now viral Facebook post.