Mabel Gray Lures Overnight Tourists to Hazel Park With a Charming Midcentury Airbnb

You can staycation at Mabel Gray’s new Hazel Park Airbnb

by Serena Maria Daniels

The exterior of the Mabel Gray Hideaway in Hazel Park, now listed on Airbnb
Mabel Gray/Airbnb

Looking for a charming staycation spot just outside of city limits just a short distance from one of the most celebrated restaurants in the region? The folks behind Mabel Gray restaurant in Hazel Park have renovated an adorable mid-century-modern ranch-style duplex fit for a cozy, relaxing retreat that’s now available for short-term booking on Airbnb.

Each of the two one bedroom, one bathroom units are full of retro design details — including plenty of “quirky bird art.” The living room features a sleeper sofa for additional guests and a 50-inch smart TV, a kitchenette is equipped with a vintage-looking mini fridge, French press, coffee grinder, plenty of dishes and glassware for entertaining, and a small dining table for two to enjoy a morning brew. Missing from the amenities: complementary rations from the popular restaurant. However, Mabel Gray chef James Rigato says that he and sous chef partner Sam Stanisz can coordinate with booked guests to secure a table at the restaurant if they don’t already have a reservation.

A closeup of the exterior design of the Mabel Gray Airbnb in Hazel Park
Mabel Gray/Airbnb
One of the bedrooms in the Mabel Gray Airbnb duplex in Hazel Park
Mabel Gray/Airbnb
The kitchenette inside one of the units of the Mabel Gray Airbnb duplex in Hazel Park
Mabel Gray/Airbnb
The dining space in the kitchenette of one of the units at the Mabel Gray Airbnb in Hazel Park
Mabel Gray/Airbnb
The backyard at the Mabel Gray Airbnb duplex in Hazel Park
Mabel Gray/Airbnb

A park-like private backyard features a picnic table on each side for additional dining space, two shady trees, and landscaping with Michigan native plants.

Rigato says he and Stanisz have been renovating the space for about the last seven months.

“I wanted to have a space for our guests that travel long distances, as well as the chefs that visit from out of town,” says Rigato.

