Midtown’s American Chinese Restaurant Peterboro Shutters Through The Summer

The casual Chinese American restaurant and bar The Peterboro that opened in 2016 in the city’s historic Chinatown district in Midtown has shuttered until at least October.

Confirmation received Sunday by Eater clarified a report from Daily Detroit saying that the restaurant had abruptly shuttered, giving employees just hours of notice. Dave Kwiatkowski of the Detroit Optimist Society hospitality group — which also operates Wright & Company, the Sugar House, Mutiny Bar, and others — said that The Peterboro closed on July 22 for renovations and is expected to reopen in October, though a more detailed timeline remains unclear.

“The Peterboro has made the difficult decision to close its doors for the remainder of the summer. During these trying restaurants times we will be using the next few months to reimagine the space and work on much needed upgrades,” says a news release issued Monday morning. “Thank you to everyone who has supported and loved The Peterboro for the past 7 years, including the amazing staff. We look forward to seeing everyone again soon!”

The Peterboro opened to mostly rave reviews in 2016, under the helm of the late Brion Wong who served as chef de cuisine, who was praised for drawing from his Chinese American upbringing in New York to inform his modern take on classics like almond boneless chicken, salt-and-pepper shrimp, and roast pork. Following his departure, the eatery transitioned to more familiar dishes.

More recently, the Detroit Optimist Society opened Time Will Tell, a jewel box sized cocktail bar that opened in March in the city’s Milwaukee Junction area.