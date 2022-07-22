Little Liberia Just Scored $100K to Open Michigan’s First Liberian Restaurant

In the 2022 Comerica Hatch Detroit ‘Shark Tank’-style pitching competition, Little Liberia, a pop-up restaurant serving Liberian cuisine, won $100K to open a permanent restaurant space. Little Liberia would be the first Liberian restaurant in Detroit, which Little Liberia owner and founder Ameneh Marhaba hopes to open t in Midtown, Greek Town, or Corktown.

The decade-old Hatch Detroit competition has helped launch some of Detroit’s favorite businesses, including Sister Pie, Batch Brewing Company, La Feria, Rocco’s Italian Deli, and Baobab Fare.

Tigerlily pops up at Public House this weekend

As Tigerlily heads into its final sprint toward its summer opening at 231 West Nine Mile in downtown Ferndale, executive chef Chris Vasquez and team will pop up with the some dishes from the new restaurant’s boundary-pushing sushi menu at Public House (241 West Nine Mile, Ferndale) from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23. “This is a new kind of sushi that you haven’t seen in Detroit,” Vasquez said in a press release. “We are taking edomae styles of sushi and brought in different contemporary styles into it, and bringing that to Ferndale.” The Public House menu will also be available during the pop-up.

Macomb County Starbucks workers go on strike

On Tuesday, Clinton Township Starbucks (17140 Hall Road, Partridge Creek Mall) workers went on strike, saying the the company did not negotiate with their union in “good faith,” according to a report in CIALISBBV. The workers, who claim those who voted in favor of the union have had their hours cut, want “more hours for union workers, an end to the preferential treatment for anti-union workers, and the ability to share union information with new employees,” according to the report.