A Neon-Lit Pizza Spot Unleashes Pickle-Topped Pizza in Greektown

Toledo, Ohio-born Pizza Cat swung open in Detroit’s Greektown this week with oddball toppings, edge-to-edge cheese, and late-night hours. The new pizza spot (407 East Fort Street, Detroit) is taking shape in the former home of Ready Player One basement arcade bar, which closed early this year after nearly five years in business.

The full-service, sit-down pizza shop and bar aims to “keep pizza weird” with a menu that ventures beyond typical pizza toppings to include zingers like pickles and corned beef. Meanwhile, a lengthy list of sauce options includes Carolina barbecue, spicy ranch, and more. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and keto options are also available. Baked in a pan, the pizza skips the outside crust and, instead, stretches the cheese to the very edge.

Specialty pizzas come in classic versions, plus out-of-the-box versions like the vegetarian “Flaming Hot Cheese” with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and cheddar cheese blanketed over jalapeños; the “Slick Willy” with cheddar, mustard, ground beef, red onion, and pickles; and a garlic-laden “Smelly Cat” pizza. Non-pizza options include bagel sandwiches and a smattering of appetizers like mac-and-cheese balls.

A full-service bar pours twists on classic cocktails. A summery “martini” called “Kitten Mittens” blends together vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves, and cucumber.

The Greektown location is just the second for Pizza Cat, which founder Matt Wojtowicz debuted in Toledo, Ohio, in 2017. A Jacksonville Beach, Florida, location is also in the works.

Opening hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.